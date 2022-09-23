News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Traffic & Travel

71-year-old from Wendens Ambo dies in Great Shelford collision

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:57 PM September 23, 2022
Evelyn Wiseman, aged 71, of Mill End, Wendens Ambo, has died following an incident in a Great Shelford car park

Evelyn Wiseman, aged 71, of Mill End, Wendens Ambo, has died following an incident in a Great Shelford car park (File picture) - Credit: PA

A 71-year-old woman from a village near Saffron Walden has died in a Cambridgeshire collision.

Evelyn Wiseman, of Mill Lane, Wendens Ambo, was involved in the crash in a car park off Woollards Lane, Great Shelford.

According to Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the incident took place at 12.20pm on Tuesday, September 20.

The force said Evelyn Wiseman has since died in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, on Wednesday, September 21 after she was taken to hospital in a "critical condition".

A driver of a red Citroen C1 was also involved in the incident.

A police statement reads: "The driver of the car, a red Citroen C1, continues to assist officers with their enquiries."

It adds: "Any witnesses or anyone with any information, including dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via our web chat service (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) quoting incident 163 of September 20, or call us on 101 if you do not have internet access."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Addenbrooke's Hospital
Saffron Walden News
South Cambridgeshire News
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

Phil Stamp from Saffron Walden was presented with the cheque showing the money he raised for Children with Cancer UK

Audley End Estate worker with stage 4 cancer raised thousands for charity

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden County High School

Schools may have to make 'unpalatable decisions' due to funding crisis

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
medical screens and chairs in hall

Flu and Covid booster vaccination clinics to run in Uttlesford next month

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford Local Plan delayed for a second time

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon