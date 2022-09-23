Evelyn Wiseman, aged 71, of Mill End, Wendens Ambo, has died following an incident in a Great Shelford car park (File picture) - Credit: PA

A 71-year-old woman from a village near Saffron Walden has died in a Cambridgeshire collision.

Evelyn Wiseman, of Mill Lane, Wendens Ambo, was involved in the crash in a car park off Woollards Lane, Great Shelford.

According to Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the incident took place at 12.20pm on Tuesday, September 20.

The force said Evelyn Wiseman has since died in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, on Wednesday, September 21 after she was taken to hospital in a "critical condition".

A driver of a red Citroen C1 was also involved in the incident.

A police statement reads: "The driver of the car, a red Citroen C1, continues to assist officers with their enquiries."

It adds: "Any witnesses or anyone with any information, including dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via our web chat service (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) quoting incident 163 of September 20, or call us on 101 if you do not have internet access."