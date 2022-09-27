A woman has died in a crash near Takeley and London Stansted Airport - Credit: Google Earth

A Dagenham man has been arrested following a fatal crash outside Stansted Airport.

Officers from Essex Police have arrested the 37-year-old man after the collision which took place yesterday (Monday, September 26) at around 3.20pm.

Police and paramedics attended the two-vehicle crash which took place on Parsonage Road near Molehill Green, Takeley - between the Stansted Airport rear entrance and Elsenham village.

A police spokesperson said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, following a collision in Takeley yesterday afternoon (26 September).

"We were called to Parsonage Road at around 3:20pm following a collision involving two vehicles.

"The female passenger of one of the vehicles was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Following initial enquiries, a 37-year-old man from Dagenham was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"He has since been released on bail.

"Officers from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances around this collision and appealing to the public for their help.

"If you have any dashcam footage or further information, please get in contact."

Anybody with information can contact Essex Police online (https://www.essex.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting incident 733 of September 26.

Alternatively, reports can be made 100 per cent anonymously to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.