Stansted Express and Greater Anglia passengers travelling from London Liverpool Street may face disruption

Railway lines between London, Stansted Airport and Cambridge have reopened after thunderstorm-related incidents this afternoon.

Greater Anglia passengers faced severe disruption on trains through west Essex and eastern Hertfordshire today (Wednesday, August 17) due to a fallen tree in the Harlow area and flooding at Stansted Mountfitchet.

Routes with delays included Stansted Express between London and Stansted Airport.

London Liverpool Street to Cambridge (via Audley End) trains were also disrupted, with cancellations confirmed on the London Stratford to Bishop's Stortford (via Lea Bridge) route.

An earlier Greater Anglia statement read: "Due to a tree blocking the railway earlier today at Harlow Town all lines are disrupted.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"In addition to this, there are also reports of flooding on the railway at Stansted Mountfitchet.

"Trains are currently unable to run from Stansted Airport and Cambridge to Bishops Stortford, until Network Rail response teams have made a safety assessment on the rail conditions and flooding."

The company said all lines have since reopened, but warned passengers they may face disruption and cancellations for the rest of the evening.

A statement reads: "All lines have re-opened.

"Please expect your journey to be disrupted."

A storm in London today (Wednesday, August 17), which is impacting trains throughout the capital and the East of England - Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The affected area is currently under a Met Office amber weather warning for thunderstorms.

A Greater Anglia statement reads: "Flooding of homes and businesses is likely and could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely."

Disruption is also expected tomorrow (Thursday, August 18) due to RMT trade union strike action at Network Rail and Greater Anglia.