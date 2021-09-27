Published: 5:51 PM September 27, 2021

Greater Anglia has rolled out a new flexible parking ticket at some of its stations - Credit: Saffron Photo

Commuters who travel by train can now use a flexible car parking pass at some East Anglian stations.

Rail operator Greater Anglia has rolled out its new parking pass at 23 station car parks in the region, including Whittlesford Parkway, Audley End, Cambridge and Chelmsford.

The ticket gives passengers eight parking sessions which can be used on any day - without the need to pre-book - up to 28 days after buying the ticket.

The arrangement matches the new Flexi Season ticket rolled out by the rail operator earlier this year.

Simone Bailey, of Greater Anglia, said: "As we all know, the pandemic has changed working patterns.

"With commuters expected to continue working from home for part of the working week, this flexible parking season ticket ideal."

Ticket prices vary at each of the 23 stations, the rail operator said.

The pass can be used at: