News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Traffic & Travel

Train operator used over 26,500 litres of disinfectant

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 7:00 AM April 9, 2021    Updated: 7:14 AM April 9, 2021
Fogging gun used by Greater Anglia staff

Fogging gun used by Greater Anglia staff - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia has used over 26,500 litres of anti-viral disinfectant over the last year and spent £600,000 on new cleaning measures and staff.

The measures are part of the rail company's bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus and keep staff and customers safe.

The company uses fogging guns every night to spray a fine mist of anti-viral disinfectant inside train carriages. This kills off bacteria and viruses in the air, on floors, furniture, walls, ceilings and other surfaces. 

Swab machine used by Greater Anglia staff

Swab machine used by Greater Anglia staff - Credit: Greater Anglia

The company also carries out an average of five tests a night to check for biological residue on high touch surfaces. A total of 160 tests are taken every month. 

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial, customer service and train presentation director, said: “It’s important that our customers feel safe, so it’s worth every penny and all the hard work to keep our trains clean and sanitised. 

You may also want to watch:

“We would ask customers to play their part by washing or sanitising their hands regularly, and taking litter away with them or putting it in the bin, so my team can spend more time cleaning rather than litter-picking.” 

Backpack vacuum cleaner used by Greater Anglia staff

Backpack vacuum cleaner used by Greater Anglia staff - Credit: Greater Anglia


Most Read

  1. 1 Several trees cut down without permission from Saffron Walden garden
  2. 2 Applicant answers criticism on supermarket and care home scheme
  3. 3 Villagers 'shocked and upset' after football pitch vandalism
  1. 4 Rise in dog thefts during lockdown, says charity
  2. 5 Deer being mauled and killed by dogs on walks
  3. 6 April 12: Five pub gardens and five shops you can visit in Uttlesford
  4. 7 Walden group fills van with items for Fiji
  5. 8 Elsenham WI runs post office pop-up shop
  6. 9 Online Cambridge Festival hailed a success with viewers from 173 countries
  7. 10 Future housing should 'focus on village clusters, walking and cycling networks'
Greater Anglia
Essex
Uttlesford News
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lana Halil, 10, is organising an egg hunt on Easter Sunday to cheer up the Saffron Walden community and help the homeless 

Easter

Lana, 10, organises Walden egg hunt on Easter Sunday to help the homeless

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
The proposed development, outlined in red

Plans submitted for 3,500 homes in South Cambridgeshire

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Several cars have been targeted by thieves in Great Chesterford

Essex Police

French Bulldog attempted theft from Thaxted home

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
UDC building

Planning and Development

Residents must fight development, says councillor

Roger Brown

Author Picture Icon