Train operator used over 26,500 litres of disinfectant
Greater Anglia has used over 26,500 litres of anti-viral disinfectant over the last year and spent £600,000 on new cleaning measures and staff.
The measures are part of the rail company's bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus and keep staff and customers safe.
The company uses fogging guns every night to spray a fine mist of anti-viral disinfectant inside train carriages. This kills off bacteria and viruses in the air, on floors, furniture, walls, ceilings and other surfaces.
The company also carries out an average of five tests a night to check for biological residue on high touch surfaces. A total of 160 tests are taken every month.
Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial, customer service and train presentation director, said: “It’s important that our customers feel safe, so it’s worth every penny and all the hard work to keep our trains clean and sanitised.
“We would ask customers to play their part by washing or sanitising their hands regularly, and taking litter away with them or putting it in the bin, so my team can spend more time cleaning rather than litter-picking.”
