Main road between Haverhill and Saffron Walden to shut for eight weeks

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 9:27 AM December 13, 2021
Colourful scenery on Hempstead High Street

Hempstead High Street faces an eight-week closure across January and February 2022 - Credit: Google Earth

A main road between Saffron Walden and Haverhill will close for eight weeks in the new year.

The B1054 Hempstead High Street will be shut from January 5 until late February 2022, with no direct access between Radwinter and Steeple Bumpstead while works take place.

Essex Highways will set a 13-mile diversion via Finchingfield.

Affinity Water needs to block the road to replace a water main.

An Affinity Water spokesperson said: "New water pipes are essential to help reduce disruption from leaks and bursts, leave more water in our precious environment, and help to us to provide a reliable, high-quality supply of water to the community long into the future.

"To ensure the safety of commuters and our engineers, a full road closure will be required of the B1054.

"We are sincerely sorry for any inconvenience this work may cause and would like to thank residents for their patience."

