The incident occurred near Junction 8 for Stansted. - Credit: Google Maps

A Royal Mail lorry and a car transporter are currently on fire, following a crash on the M11.

The incident initially occurred at around 4.44am this morning (Thursday, September 1).

Between Junction 8 and Junction 9 of the M11's southbound carriageway, the Royal Mail lorry and car transporter collided, leading to both vehicles catching fire.

One of the HGVs (heavy goods vehicles) left the road, and settled in some bushes nearby.

Around 1700 litres of diesel is also leaking from both vehicles onto the carriageway.

All lanes of the M11's southbound carriageway have been closed, whilst the emergency services deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: "We were called at 4.55am this morning (Thursday) with reports of a collision on the M11 southbound just before the Stansted turn-off, involving a lorry which was on fire, having left the road and gone into some bushes.

"Full closure of the M11 southbound from Junction 9."



A spokesperson for Essex police added: "We were called to the M11 at around 4:40am this morning (September 1) following reports of a collision involving two lorries, which had set alight.

"We are supporting the fire service on scene whilst the vehicles are being recovered."