Double the number of aircraft jetted in and out of Stansted Airport at the weekend compared to last year, as thousands went abroad for their summer holiday.

But the figures didn't reach those of pre-pandemic 2019.

This year between July 23 and 26, there were 1,330 flights in and out of the airport. The most popular destinations were Palma, Dublin, Alicante, Lisbon, and Faro.

This compared to last year's 735 aircraft movements between July 24 and July 27 when passengers were headed to and from Istanbul, Malaga, Alicante, Palma, and Ibiza.

Pre-pandemic 2019 there were 2,139 flights between July 26 and July 29, and the top places were Dublin, Palma, Faro, Rome and Malaga.

Covid-19 restrictions lifted after delayed Freedom Day but travellers still have to check if their country is on the Government's green, amber or red list. The Government has said that passengers should not travel to red list countries or territories.

There are also further rules which depend on if passengers have had two Covid vaccinations or not.

London Stansted Airport's top 5 destinations for 2021

Palma

Dublin

Alicante

Lisbon

Faro





