News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Traffic & Travel

Stansted Airport's summer getaway flight figures

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:17 PM July 27, 2021   
A plane in the sky, with wild flowers on the ground. Image supplied by London Stansted Airport, Essex

London Stansted Airport's flight numbers have risen as holidaymakers get away for their summer holiday - Credit: MAG, London Stansted Airport

Double the number of aircraft jetted in and out of Stansted Airport at the weekend compared to last year, as thousands went abroad for their summer holiday.

But the figures didn't reach those of pre-pandemic 2019.

This year between July 23 and 26, there were 1,330 flights in and out of the airport. The most popular destinations were Palma, Dublin, Alicante, Lisbon, and Faro.

This compared to last year's 735 aircraft movements between July 24 and July 27 when passengers were headed to and from Istanbul, Malaga, Alicante, Palma, and Ibiza.

Pre-pandemic 2019 there were 2,139 flights between July 26 and July 29, and the top places were Dublin, Palma, Faro, Rome and Malaga.

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport - Credit: London Stansted Airport

Covid-19 restrictions lifted after delayed Freedom Day but travellers still have to check if their country is on the Government's green, amber or red list. The Government has said that passengers should not travel to red list countries or territories.

You may also want to watch:

There are also further rules which depend on if passengers have had two Covid vaccinations or not.

London Stansted Airport's top 5 destinations for 2021

Most Read

  1. 1 In pictures: Saffron Walden's weekend of flooding
  2. 2 Standon Calling called off after heavy rain and lightning risk
  3. 3 Updates after person hit by train near Cambridge
  1. 4 Cambridge Country Show promises 'something for everybody'
  2. 5 Disabled resident compensated after Uttlesford council 'fault'
  3. 6 Venue change for Ibiza Anthems Garden Party to Saffron Walden
  4. 7 Person dies after being struck by train in Cambridge
  5. 8 In pictures: Uttlesford pupils' fun before the summer holidays
  6. 9 Saffron Striders' Mark Coutts runs from Paddington to Bristol instead of letting the train take the strain
  7. 10 Roman ceramics and ancient road discovered in big archaeological dig
  • Palma
  • Dublin
  • Alicante
  • Lisbon
  • Faro


READ MORE:

Stansted Airport welcomes two new airlines in travel boost

'Impossible to plan': Travel industry reacts to travel list changes

Stansted Airport owner launching legal challenge over traffic light system

Travel
Stansted Airport News
Stansted News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A montage: in the background - very large hailstones; inset - a destroyed garden

Essex Weather | Video

Gardens destroyed and cars damaged amid heatwave storm

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The town and church

Days Out Guide

7 of the prettiest villages in north-west Essex

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A montage. Background: Dennis Stratton, former Iron Maiden lead guitarist. Inset x2: People enjoying themselves on the Common

Music | Gallery

Saffron Walden: The Big Day Out in pictures

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Old Rectory, Castle Street, Saffron Walden

NHS

Medical practice moving this week, and former £1.4m base attracts offer

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon