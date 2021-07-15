Major lorry fire shuts M11 for 10 hours
- Credit: ECFRS/Saffron Walden Fire Station
Photographs show a major blaze on the M11 after a lorry carrying aerosols caught fire, causing them to explode yesterday evening (July 14).
The fire near Newport broke out shortly before 5pm yesterday.
A 15-mile stretch of the motorway was closed in both directions between Stansted Airport and Duxford after aerosol cans were scattered across both carriageways.
Fire crews from Saffron Walden, Newport, Great Dunmow and Stansted, and an incident command vehicle from Hawkwell near Southend, brought the fire under control by 6.30pm.
Nobody was badly hurt in the incident.
You may also want to watch:
David Bond, fire station manager, said: "The articulated lorry was carrying aerosol cans which exploded and scattered across both side of the carriageway.
"I must praise crews who worked extremely hard to establish a water supply in such a remote location and quickly get the incident under control.
Most Read
- 1 More solar farms and battery storage facility proposed for agricultural land
- 2 Saffron Walden gets set for a return to a post-pandemic normal
- 3 Sewards End nature reserve hosts open day
- 4 How Saffron Walden reacted to England's Euro 2020 defeat
- 5 Major lorry fire shuts M11 for 10 hours
- 6 Saffron Walden stay locked in mid-table after defeat to Cambridge
- 7 Health bosses call for rethink on relaxing Covid restrictions as patient numbers soar
- 8 George Peasgood answers Team GB call for Tokyo Paralympics
- 9 Former Iron Maiden guitarist to front concert on the Common
- 10 Travel blog Muddy Stilettos names Saffron Walden best place to live in Essex
"I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion - and in particular our Control team who received dozens of calls with conflicting reports but still managed to get crews to the scene quickly."
Both carriageways were closed overnight with cars trapped on the M11 guided off the road at the Newport Gates.
The northbound carriageway opened shortly after 4am.
Lorry drivers took enforced rest on the southbound carriageway while resurfacing work took place.
Highways England began to reopen the southbound carriageway shortly after 8.30am.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We'd like to thank everyone in the traffic for their patience and our partners for their support in responding to the incident."