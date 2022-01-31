Lorry jammed in tight corner in Saffron Walden town centre
- Credit: Simon Ross
Saffron Walden's mayor has called for deterrents to stop HGV drivers from attempting tight manoeuvres.
It comes after a lorry became stuck on the corner between High Street and George Street on Friday (January 28).
Mayor Richard Porch said that Saffron Walden faces gridlock when the main roads are blocked.
He added: "There are a number of listed buildings which come under threat when lorries don't follow the signs.
"The Sun Inn on Church Street is a regular worry.
"Something must be done to prevent drivers from attempting these manoeuvres."
Several Facebook users have also called for action.
Carol, a resident, said: "I used to work near there in the '70s.
"It was always happening then.
"Nothing has changed!"
The signposted Saffron Walden lorry route from the north is via Littlebury and Sparrows End Hill.
There is a 6ft 6in width restriction on Church Street.
A spokesperson for the HGV company, Global Cargo Solutions, said their vehicle was dislodged within a few minutes.
They declined to comment further.