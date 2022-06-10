News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Traffic & Travel

Opening date for new M11 motorway junction unveiled

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 6:45 AM June 10, 2022
Updated: 9:47 AM June 10, 2022
Robert Halfon MP and Cllr Lesley Wagland cut a ribbon to mark the official opening of M11 junction 7A at Harlow

Robert Halfon MP and Cllr Lesley Wagland cut a ribbon to mark the official opening of M11 junction 7A at Harlow - Credit: Will Durrant/Archant

A new motorway junction will open to motorists on the Hertfordshire-Essex border tonight.

Essex County Council and National Highways spent £39.5 million building junction 7A on the M11 motorway at Harlow - between Cambridge and London.

Essex county councillor Lesley Wagland and Robert Halfon MP cut a ribbon to celebrate the completion of M11 junction 7A

Essex county councillor Lesley Wagland and Robert Halfon MP cut a ribbon to celebrate the completion of M11 junction 7A - Credit: Will Durrant

The new M11 junction 7A slip road

The new M11 junction 7A slip road - Credit: Will Durrant

Robert Halfon, MP for Harlow, and Essex councillor Lesley Wagland cut a ribbon at an official opening event at the junction yesterday (Thursday, June 9).

Mr Halfon hailed the opening of the new junction an "incredible moment" in the history of Harlow and the M11.

He said: "It's something which residents have been battling for for more then 30 years.

"I promised when I was elected to lobby the government to get this junction in place, and I'm proud to have delivered on that promise.

"I want to give huge thanks to Essex council for all their funding, and to Epping Forest, Harlow and Hertfordshire councils for making it possible."

Robert Halfon MP

Robert Halfon MP - Credit: Will Durrant

The new junction "unlocks" the east-west corridor in Essex and Hertfordshire, said Cllr Lesley Wagland

The new junction "unlocks" the east-west corridor in Essex and Hertfordshire, said Cllr Lesley Wagland - Credit: Will Durrant

Most Read

  1. 1 Opening date for new M11 motorway junction unveiled
  2. 2 Former teaching assistant is jailed
  3. 3 New council offices to open in Uttlesford
  1. 4 Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing near Cambridge ring road
  2. 5 Queen's Jubilee Honours for community champions
  3. 6 Golf in Saffron Walden raises hospice funds
  4. 7 Cambridge college choir goes viral for their take on the Louis Theroux rap
  5. 8 Platinum Jubilee pictures from Saffron Walden and district
  6. 9 Boost for Uttlesford's Buffy Playbus
  7. 10 Only one flight cancelled at Stansted during busy half-term week

The junction features a new A1025 road which connects the M11 with the A414 for Hertford.

Mr Halfon said the junction will prevent motorway crashes from creating "gridlock" in Harlow, and that it "unlocks" land for new developments, such as a new hospital to serve west Essex and east Hertfordshire.

Cllr Lesley Wagland, Essex County Council's cabinet member for economic renewal, infrastructure and planning, said: "Junction 7A is going to be hugely important for Harlow and the surrounding area.

"It supports the east-west corridor through Harlow, between the M11 and Hertford and beyond to places like Hatfield.

"It will support new housing and a garden community at Gilston.

"It will ultimately unlock jobs and prosperity which is held up by the congestion which would build if we don't have the junction."

Councillor Lesley Wagland

Councillor Lesley Wagland - Credit: Will Durrant

A new roundabout between the M11 junction 7A and the A414 at Harlow

A new roundabout between the M11 junction 7A and the A414 at Harlow - Credit: Will Durrant

Permission to build junction 7A was granted in July 2017, and after five years of construction, the junction is due to open to the public from around 8pm tonight (Friday, June 10).

M11 Essex News
Harlow News

Don't Miss

Performing Arts students dressed as mermaids on the man-made beach, Saffron Walden, Essex, May 2022

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee | Gallery

Mermaids help to open 'Beach' in Saffron Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Two students holding two toy Corgi dogs

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee | Updated

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Uttlesford schools and activities

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Matias Sifon demonstrating his aerial skills with Santus Circus, which is coming to Saffron Walden

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Free lunch, free fun and circus for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
The Fen Causeway junction with Trumpington Road, which closed at around 12.50pm today (June 2) following a serious crash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Cyclist taken to hospital after 'serious' Cambridge city centre crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon