Published: 3:27 PM September 17, 2021

Protestors targeted motorways across Essex on Friday (September 17), calling on the government to tackle fuel poverty and carbon emissions.

Essex Police arrested nine protestors after they set up a blockade at junction 8 on the M11 near Stansted Airport.

A further 15 people were arrested at the M25 junction 28 near Romford and Brentwood.

Protest group Insulate Britain set up the blockade in a bid to make home insulation a national "infrastructure priority", calling on the government to insulate all British social housing by 2025.

The campaigners started blocking the M25 on Monday, September 13 to cause high-profile disruption.

Throughout the week, junctions for Heathrow Airport, Lakeside Shopping Centre and South Mimms were also targeted.

The M25 was blocked by protestors at Junction 14 (Heathrow Airport) on Monday, September 13 - Credit: Supplied by Insulate Britain

Insulate Britain wants the government to "take responsibility for the insulation of all social housing in Britain by 2025".

Its second demand is that the government produces a legally binding national plan to take responsibility for low-carbon, whole-house retrofits in all British homes by 2030.

Harry, a 25-year-old solar engineer from Cornwall, joined today's protests.

He said: "Although I actively chose a career in the renewable energy sector, I feel like I need to do more to prepare this country for the oncoming effects of climate change.

"Insulating homes is not only in line with the government’s promises but is an easy win in the battle to reduce emissions."

Val, 67, from Gloucestershire said: "Heating or eating?

"No family should have to make that choice.

"Social housing can become anti-social housing if you’re living in fuel poverty!"

Insulate Britain protestors blocked motorways including the M25 and M11 on Friday, September 17 - Credit: Supplied by Insulate Britain

Home Secretary and Witham constituency MP Priti Patel has called the protests "selfish".

On Thursday, she said: "This government will not stand by and allow a small minority of selfish protesters to cause significant disruption to the lives and livelihoods of the hard-working majority.

"The guerrilla tactics used by Insulate Britain detract from their cause."

Superintendent Sam Smith from Essex Police said: "Incidents of this nature have the potential to cause significant disruption to road users, who may need to get to work, an appointment, or catch a flight.

“Our officers worked quickly to remove attempted protests this morning and made 24 arrests in a matter of minutes."