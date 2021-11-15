A man has died on railway tracks near Newport, British Transport Police has confirmed - Credit: Tim Ireland/PA

Emergency services attended an incident on the railway in the village shortly after 10am on Saturday, November 13.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "We were called to the line in Newport, Essex, at 10.13am on Saturday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended.

"Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Rail routes between Cambridge and Bishop's Stortford/Stansted Airport were suspended while paramedics tended to the man.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to the scene, but was stood down before crews arrived.

Disruption to rail services ended at around 2.35pm.

If you ever need help or advice, you can phone the Samaritans on 116 123 or call NHS 111 for dedicated mental health support.