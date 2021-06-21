Network Rail seeks green light for Cambridge South station
A new station is set for Cambridge South, if developers can get a government green light.
Network Rail has applied for a Transport and Works Act Order to build a four-platform station serving southern Cambridge and the biomedical campus.
It is hoped the station will help growth on Cambridge's southern fringe, It will provide links to Stansted Airport, Ely, Audley End, London Liverpool Street and St Pancras.
Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: "This application marks a major milestone in the development of a new station for the southern fringe of Cambridge."
Network Rail developed the plans alongside the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, the Greater Cambridge Partnership and AstraZeneca.
Andy Williams, Vice President of AstraZeneca's Cambridge project, called for greater investment into public transport last month.
Following Network Rail's announcement, he said: "We believe Cambridge South will bring significant benefits to the life science sector and the city."
Work could start on the station in 2022.
