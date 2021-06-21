Published: 2:35 PM June 21, 2021

A four-platform station and a remodelled railway track is set for the southern fringe of Cambridge to serve the biomedical campus - Credit: Network Rail

A new station is set for Cambridge South, if developers can get a government green light.

Network Rail has applied for a Transport and Works Act Order to build a four-platform station serving southern Cambridge and the biomedical campus.

It is hoped the station will help growth on Cambridge's southern fringe, It will provide links to Stansted Airport, Ely, Audley End, London Liverpool Street and St Pancras.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: "This application marks a major milestone in the development of a new station for the southern fringe of Cambridge."

Network Rail developed the plans alongside the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, the Greater Cambridge Partnership and AstraZeneca.

Andy Williams, Vice President of AstraZeneca's Cambridge project, called for greater investment into public transport last month.

AstraZeneca's Andy Williams said biomedical research in the Cambridge region will rely on public transport investment at an Innovation Corridor meeting last month - Credit: APPG Innovation Corridor

Following Network Rail's announcement, he said: "We believe Cambridge South will bring significant benefits to the life science sector and the city."

Work could start on the station in 2022.