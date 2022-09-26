News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Woman sustains 'potentially life-changing' injuries in B1383 Newport crash

Will Durrant

Published: 3:10 PM September 26, 2022
A woman has sustained injuries described as "potentially life-changing" after a crash in Newport (File picture)

A woman has sustained injuries described as "potentially life-changing" after a crash in Newport (File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

A woman has sustained injuries described as "potentially life-changing" in a Newport crash.

According to Essex Police, a driver and a pedestrian were involved in a collision on the B1383 London Road at around 3:30pm yesterday (Sunday, September 25).

The woman was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to London Road in Newport shortly before 3:30pm following reports of a woman being hit by a car. 

"The woman was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. 

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to it to contact us with any information."

The spokesperson said anybody with information can contact police online (https://www.essex.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting incident 746 of September 25.

Essex Police
Newport News
Uttlesford News

