Passengers travelling between London and Stansted Airport (pictured) are set to face disruption throughout August - Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Passengers who want to travel by train to Stansted Airport this August are being urged to check their journey before setting off.

Stansted Express trains between London, Harlow, Bishop's Stortford and Stansted Airport are set to be suspended for five days throughout the month as engineers work to lengthen the platforms at Broxbourne in Hertfordshire.

According to Greater Anglia, trains will not run on:

Saturday, August 13

Sunday, August 14

Saturday, August 20

Sunday, August 21

Monday, August 29

The firm said there will be no rail replacement bus service for airport passengers due to a "high demand for buses", with only a limited bus replacement in place for local passengers.

Due to works at Broxbourne in Hertfordshire, Stansted Express trains will be unable to run on five dates in August - Credit: Greater Anglia

David Metherell, Greater Anglia’s head of commercial development, said: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to customers by this engineering works and rail strikes, especially on the two weekends and the bank holiday when we’re unable to provide a rail replacement bus service.

"We are trying to give as much notice as possible so that people can make alternative travel arrangements to get to the airport while planning their holidays.

"Rail is a great way to travel to the airport as it’s usually fast, convenient and sustainable.

"However, just as when roads needs to be maintained and improved, so does the railway.

"The work extending Broxbourne station will enable us to run longer brand-new modern trains on all our network.

"No time is convenient for customers for work like this, but August is not our busiest time of year."

Greater Anglia and CrossCountry trains are still expected to run north of Stansted Airport on most days when direct London trains are disrupted - to and from Cambridge, to connect with trains from London King's Cross, Ely, Norwich and Birmingham.

These services are likely to be affected by the ASLEF train driver strike on Saturday, August 13, and by the RMT strike on Saturday, August 20, a Greater Anglia spokesperson said.

CrossCountry trains between Stansted Airport and Cambridge - for connecting trains to London King's Cross - are still expected to run on most disruption days - Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

National Express runs coaches between Stansted Airport and London - Credit: John Stillwell/PA

National Express and Airport Bus Express run coaches to the airport from London's Victoria, Portman Square, King's Cross, Liverpool Street and Stratford.

A National Express spokesperson said: "National Express will be running its coach services to Stansted Airport as normal on the planned disruption dates and where possible, will be adding extra capacity to meet any additional demand.

"Our coaches travel from London to Stansted Airport 100 or more times a day, with our fastest journey going from Stratford to Stansted Airport in just 50 minutes."