Two cars were seriously damaged after a collision in Clavering - Credit: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

A person has been taken to hospital and part of a village was left without power after a road collision yesterday evening (Sunday, November 7).

Fire crews from Saffron Walden and Stansted were called to a collision on Stortford Road, Clavering at around 7.40pm.

They found that two cars had been seriously damaged in the collision, and one car had collided with power lines, which left a "large area" without power.

Nobody needed to be freed from the vehicles by fire officers, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said. - Credit: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Fires crews made the vehicles and area safe and contained a fuel spillage."

They added that one person was taken to hospital by ambulance.

You may also want to watch:

UK Power Networks said its engineers worked "quickly" to restore electricity supply to 38 customers after the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Power was temporarily switched off for safety reasons with 36 customers restored at 9.09pm and the final two at 12.14am following repairs to the overhead cables."