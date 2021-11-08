News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Clavering road collision leaves one in hospital and 38 homes without power

Will Durrant

Published: 12:41 PM November 8, 2021
A severely damaged car on Stortford Road in Clavering, Essex

Two cars were seriously damaged after a collision in Clavering - Credit: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

A person has been taken to hospital and part of a village was left without power after a road collision yesterday evening (Sunday, November 7).

Fire crews from Saffron Walden and Stansted were called to a collision on Stortford Road, Clavering at around 7.40pm.

They found that two cars had been seriously damaged in the collision, and one car had collided with power lines, which left a "large area" without power.

A 4x4 car on Stortford Road, Clavering after a serious collision

Nobody needed to be freed from the vehicles by fire officers, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said. - Credit: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Fires crews made the vehicles and area safe and contained a fuel spillage."

They added that one person was taken to hospital by ambulance.

UK Power Networks said its engineers worked "quickly" to restore electricity supply to 38 customers after the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Power was temporarily switched off for safety reasons with 36 customers restored at 9.09pm and the final two at 12.14am following repairs to the overhead cables."

