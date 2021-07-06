New rapid transport link could connect Stansted Airport with Hertfordshire

Published: 12:41 PM July 6, 2021

A sustainable new transport link could provide an east-west corridor connecting Stansted Airport with Hertfordshire.

The Hertfordshire-Essex Rapid Transit (HERT) is an ambitious scheme to provide an alternative means of transport between the counties which is green, modern, affordable and reliable.

It will run from Stansted Airport to Harlow, then south of St Albans and dividing to end up at Hemel Hempstead and west Watford.

The project, which is the first Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) in Herts, is part of the A414 Corridor Strategy devised by Herts county council (HCC) alongside district and borough councils, which aims to tackle traffic congestion and poor journey time reliability due to a reliance on cars.

HCC says it will be able to carry people in much bigger numbers than a private car, and will provide greater convenience, reliability and frequency than buses. The scheme will incorporate transport hubs, connecting planned cycling and walking routes.





Cllr John Lodge, leader of Uttlesford District Council, said: “Improving Uttlesford’s connectivity and supporting sustainable transport initiatives are key aspects of the council’s corporate plan and its green agenda, so any proposals for a cleaner and more environmentally-sustainable mode of transport for people moving in and out of our district are to be welcomed.

"The rapid transit scheme linking Hertfordshire and West Essex is in its early stages but we will keep a keen eye on the project as it progresses and look forward to taking part in any future consultation.”

Richard Haynes of CPRE Essex added: "There would inevitably be serious concerns about any project designed to bring more people to Stansted Airport. At a time when the government is planning for a major reduction in carbon emissions, direct encouragement should not be given to the aviation industry."

HCC leader Cllr Richard Roberts said: “Sustainable travel is one of the most important aspects of our plans to create a cleaner, greener Hertfordshire, and investment in this new transport initiative to connect west Hertfordshire to west Essex marks a clear step forward in achieving our aims.

"The new public transport system will provide a fast, reliable and convenient way to travel across the county, and support our ambitions to enable all residents to live healthy, fulfilling lives in thriving, prosperous communities.”





For more information on the proposals, visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/HERT