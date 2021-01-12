Breaking
Residents, the RAF and Stansted Airport react to sonic boom
Uttlesford, Cambridge and London residents felt a sonic boom at just after 1pm today (Tuesday).
Residents in Great Chesterford, Thaxted, Stansted and Dunmow are among those who heard the noise.
An RAF spokesperson said an RAF QRA (quick reaction alert) jet from Coningsby was scrambled.
RAF Typhoons are authorised to go supersonic as operationally required.
“The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that had lost communications.
"Subsequently, communications were re-established, the aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Stansted.
"The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons.”
A Stansted Airport spokesperson said the jet escorted an aircraft to the airport, and landed safely.
The airport briefly closed the runway.
There is a limited number of flights at the moment, so no disruption is currently expected.