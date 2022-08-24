News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Permanent 20mph zone installed in centre of Saffron Walden

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:15 PM August 24, 2022
A 20mph speed limit sign in Saffron Walden, Essex

A permanent 20mph speed limit has been implemented in the centre of Saffron Walden - Credit: Will Durrant

Essex Highways has installed a permanent 20mph zone in the centre of Saffron Walden, which has been welcomed by Residents for Uttlesford (R4U).

A temporary 20mph zone was installed in 2020 as part of national Covid-related measures, covering High Street, George Street, Common Hill and Castle Street, and has now been extended to include East Street and Audley Road.

Cllr Paul Gadd, Essex County Councillor for Saffron Walden, said: "The need for 20mph zones has been a long-standing issue for residents and the town council and I have been lobbying hard for them.

"I’m talking to Essex Highways, and residents, about where further 20mph zones might be implemented.

"Essex Highways are currently part way through the process of implementing the scheme, and so some signs have not yet been changed.

"Once the scheme has been finished, do contact me if there are any signs which have been overlooked.”

