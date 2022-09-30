Audley End station bus service reinstated

The bus service which travels to Audley End station has been reinstated - Credit: Archant

A bus service between Saffron Walden and Audley End station will be restored from Monday, October 3.

The 59/590 service, which operates during peak times, stopped earlier this year - causing backlash from residents who rely on the bus to get to work.

Residents for Uttlesford (R4U) Cllr Paul Gadd, who is Essex county councillor for the Saffron Walden division, said: "I’m delighted that Essex County Council have made arrangements for the restoration of the 59/590 bus service.

"It was previously run on an independent commercial basis by Stephenson’s, but stopped when the new bus contracts were awarded earlier this year to Central Connect.

"We’ve been contacted by a number of residents who rely on this bus service to get to work.

"We’re still waiting for the detailed timetable, but once issued it will be available from www.traveline.info and from the Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre.”