In pictures: Santa's sleigh is in Saffron Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM December 7, 2021
Santa in his sleigh passes under the Christmas lights on the High Street, Saffron Walden, Essex

Santa in his sleigh passes under the Christmas lights on the High Street, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Santa's been in town for his annual sleigh ride.

And having toured around the north part of the town, he's due to return on Sunday (December 12) to cover the south of Saffron Walden, starting at 4.30pm from Shire Hill.

He will then head to Carver Barracks on Wednesday, December 15.

You can see his route here: https://swrt.org/swrt-santa-sleigh/

Saffron Walden Round Table have been helping Santa by accompanying him with donation buckets - these are left on the ground so that a Covid safe distance is kept.

But you can also donate online via Donater or Paypal.

All money raised goes back into the community and to local charities, to support those who need help most.

Organisers ask that you maintain a safety distance and do not approach Santa, his sleigh or the helpers but wave and cheer.

On Sunday December 5 Santa's Sleigh was well received, as these pictures show.

Santa in his sleigh, waving at children, Saffron Walden, Essex

Santa in his sleigh gives a wave in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Santa sleigh just passed by these two children, Saffron Walden, Essex

Santa's sleigh just passed by these two children in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Santa and his Round Table assistants, Saffron Walden, Essex

Santa and his Round Table assistants in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The Kemp family watching Santa's sleigh pass by outside their decorated house, Saffron Walden, Essex

The Kemp family watching Santa's sleigh pass by outside their decorated house in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Children in pyjamas watched as Santa's sleigh passed by in Saffron Walden

Children in pyjamas watched as Santa's sleigh passed by in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Santa on his sleigh waves to a motorist, after pulling to the side to let regular traffic pass by, Saffron Walden, Essex

Santa on his sleigh waves to a motorist, after pulling to the side to let regular traffic pass by - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Families came out on to the street to watch the Santa sleigh as it came past, Saffron Walden, Essex

Families came out on to the street to watch the Santa sleigh as it came past - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Keeping up with Santa along East Street, Saffron Walden

Keeping up with Santa along East Street, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Man watching and taking pictures on his mobile phone from upstairs window as the Santa sleigh passes by, Saffron Walden

Watching from an upstairs window as the Santa sleigh passes by in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A child in pink pyjamas with a parent, waving at the Santa Sleigh, Saffron Walden, Essex

Children came out in pyjamas to see the Santa sleigh pass by - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Children come out in pyjamas to see the Santa sleigh pass by, Saffron Walden

Children in pyjamas watched for Santa in his sleigh - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Santa with his helpers from Saffron Walden Round Table

Santa with his helpers from Saffron Walden Round Table - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography


