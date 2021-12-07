In pictures: Santa's sleigh is in Saffron Walden
- Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography
Santa's been in town for his annual sleigh ride.
And having toured around the north part of the town, he's due to return on Sunday (December 12) to cover the south of Saffron Walden, starting at 4.30pm from Shire Hill.
He will then head to Carver Barracks on Wednesday, December 15.
You can see his route here: https://swrt.org/swrt-santa-sleigh/
Saffron Walden Round Table have been helping Santa by accompanying him with donation buckets - these are left on the ground so that a Covid safe distance is kept.
But you can also donate online via Donater or Paypal.
All money raised goes back into the community and to local charities, to support those who need help most.
Organisers ask that you maintain a safety distance and do not approach Santa, his sleigh or the helpers but wave and cheer.
On Sunday December 5 Santa's Sleigh was well received, as these pictures show.
