Published: 3:59 PM July 9, 2021

An oil tanker overturned near Chesterford Research Park - Credit: ECFRS - Saffron Walden Fire Station

A tanker carrying around 2,000 litres of diesel toppled over near Little Chesterford yesterday (July 8).

The tanker fell onto its side at around 2.45pm at the B184 (Walden Road) roundabout with Little Chesterford High Street, near the Chesterford Research Park.

An oil tanker overturned near Little Chesterford - Credit: Facebook/Martin Baines

A spokesperson for Essex Police said nobody was injured in the incident.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFRS) and the East of England Ambulance service attended the incident.

A spokesperson for ECFRS said: "Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision near High Street, Little Chesterford at 2.45pm on July 8.

"On arrival, crews reported that a tanker had overturned but nobody was trapped.

"Approximately 2,000 litres of diesel was leaking from the tanker and crews worked to clean the spillage and make the scene safe by 5:10pm."