News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Traffic & Travel

Diesel tanker overturns spilling oil onto the B184 Walden Road

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:59 PM July 9, 2021   
An oil tanker toppled over at Little Chesterford, Essex

An oil tanker overturned near Chesterford Research Park - Credit: ECFRS - Saffron Walden Fire Station

A tanker carrying around 2,000 litres of diesel toppled over near Little Chesterford yesterday (July 8).

The tanker fell onto its side at around 2.45pm at the B184 (Walden Road) roundabout with Little Chesterford High Street, near the Chesterford Research Park.

A photo through a windscreen: Oil tanker toppled over at Little Chesterford, Essex

An oil tanker overturned near Little Chesterford - Credit: Facebook/Martin Baines

A spokesperson for Essex Police said nobody was injured in the incident.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFRS) and the East of England Ambulance service attended the incident.

A spokesperson for ECFRS said: "Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision near High Street, Little Chesterford at 2.45pm on July 8.

You may also want to watch:

"On arrival, crews reported that a tanker had overturned but nobody was trapped.

"Approximately 2,000 litres of diesel was leaking from the tanker and crews worked to clean the spillage and make the scene safe by 5:10pm."

Most Read

  1. 1 Return to Thaxted Festival 'emotional' after 2020 break
  2. 2 Uttlesford council applies for court review of airport expansion plan
  3. 3 Sir Tom Jones to perform at intimate 850-capacity Cambs venue
  1. 4 New rapid transport link could connect Stansted Airport with Hertfordshire
  2. 5 This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on July 8, 2021
  3. 6 Diesel tanker overturns spilling oil onto the B184 Walden Road
  4. 7 The Railway Arms to host folk stories and theatre this July
  5. 8 Outdoor theatre dates announced at Hatfield Forest
  6. 9 Stansted school celebrates LGBTQ+ students in Diversity Week
  7. 10 Stansted Airport welcomes two new airlines in travel boost
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A montage: Left - May Dunmow Prosper notice board; Right - Saffron Walden Market Square

Uttlesford District Council

Town centres to benefit from Covid recovery funding

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A group of people standing in a doorway: Opposition councillors at Uttlesford

Uttlesford District Council | Video

Claims of 'sexism' and 'skulduggery' on camera as council releases footage

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A blue book with the text: "Uneven Ground". In the background: Saffron Walden Market Square.

Books

Saffron Walden a 'magical' muse for poet David Thear, 81

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Three cars with their boots open, filled to the brim with bags of clothes and shoes. Also pictured - two volunteers

Charity News

Donation afternoon leaves Children's Clothing Bank helpers 'thrilled'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon