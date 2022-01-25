Campaigners have questioned whether road-building projects can fix East Anglia's transport woes - Credit: Google Earth

Campaigners are "disappointed" with a plan to improve transport connections in Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk.

Transport East is asking residents for their views on a 30-year plan for the region's transport network before Sunday (January 30).

Seven campaigners have signed a statement to the press which says that Transport East's plans will not meet the region's needs.

Rosie Pearson, from Braintree, wrote part of the statement.

She said: "Transport East starts with all the right words, but when you delve into the projects, it's clear that it's more of the same - road-based growth.

"What the region desperately needs is a plan for an integrated rural and urban public transport service and safe cycling routes for schoolchildren and commuters."

Transport East, chaired by Essex County Council leader Kevin Bentley, has set out 15 goals.

These include zero-carbon economic growth, more cycle routes, and integrated public transport.

The consultation is online: https://www.transporteast.org.uk/public-consultation/