Person hit by train between Audley End and Cambridge

Published: 2:27 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 3:32 PM July 22, 2021

LATEST: A person has died after being hit by a train near Cambridge.

Rail services are disrupted after a person was hit by a train near Cambridge today (Thursday, July 22).

All lines between Cambridge and Audley End are currently blocked due to the incident, with disruption to rail services throughout the region.

Some services have been delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled.

Sadly due to a person hit by a train between Audley End and #Cambridge some lines are blocked.



Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.



Disruption is expected until 17:00. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) July 22, 2021

Most services between Ely, Cambridge North and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled until 4pm.

Greater Anglia has said it is sourcing rail replacement vehicles to operate between Cambridge North and Bishops Stortford.

Tickets will be accepted on Great Northern services between Cambridge North and London King's Cross, and on the London Underground between King's Cross and Liverpool Street.

Greater Anglia trains between Stansted Airport and Norwich have been disrupted.

A CrossCountry train between Birmingham New Street and Stansted Airport will terminate at Cambridge shortly after 3.30pm.

DISRUPTION: Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between Cambridge & Stansted Airport all lines are blocked.



Train services in the area may be cancelled or delayed.



Affected services shall be shown on https://t.co/10hdLMzp0R. — CrossCountry trains (@CrossCountryUK) July 22, 2021

Disruption is expected to continue until 5pm today.