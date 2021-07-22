Person hit by train between Audley End and Cambridge
- Credit: Greater Anglia
LATEST: A person has died after being hit by a train near Cambridge.
Rail services are disrupted after a person was hit by a train near Cambridge today (Thursday, July 22).
All lines between Cambridge and Audley End are currently blocked due to the incident, with disruption to rail services throughout the region.
Some services have been delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled.
Most services between Ely, Cambridge North and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled until 4pm.
Greater Anglia has said it is sourcing rail replacement vehicles to operate between Cambridge North and Bishops Stortford.
Tickets will be accepted on Great Northern services between Cambridge North and London King's Cross, and on the London Underground between King's Cross and Liverpool Street.
Greater Anglia trains between Stansted Airport and Norwich have been disrupted.
A CrossCountry train between Birmingham New Street and Stansted Airport will terminate at Cambridge shortly after 3.30pm.
Disruption is expected to continue until 5pm today.