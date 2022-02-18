The A1307 will feature a new 40mph speed limits when work finishes in July - Credit: Google Earth

Roadworks which began on a busy South Cambridgeshire road this week are set to last for five months.

The Greater Cambridge Partnership started work to improve the A1307 Hildersham Crossroads on Monday (February 14).

The work is set to last until July 15.

Cambridgeshire County Council has warned that delays are "likely" between Cambridge and Haverhill while work takes place.

When the junction is completed, a new 40mph speed limit will be in force.

The junction will also feature new traffic lights, longer slip roads, street lights and paths for pedestrians and cyclists.

Councillor Elisa Meschini, GCP Executive Board chair, said: "I am pleased to see the progress we continue to make to deliver safer journeys for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists along the A1307.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this work may cause.

"These improvements will significantly improve people’s journeys at the Hildersham Crossroads."