News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Traffic & Travel

Campaign aims to cut Essex roads deaths and series injuries to zero

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 9:00 AM September 18, 2021   
Group in Chelmsford city centre launching Vision Zero to cut road deaths in Essex

Vision Zero - to cut deaths and serious injuries on Essex roads - is launched - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Their goal is to have no one killed or seriously injured on Essex's roads by 2040.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service joined partners from across the Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) to launch the Vision Zero draft strategy. 

Will Newman, Head of Prevention at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said that while their work is making a difference, there were still 42 deaths and 675 serious injuries recorded in 2020.

“This is too many deaths and injuries. The partnership has adopted an ambitious target to achieve ZERO deaths and serious injuries by 2040.

"In addition, an interim target of reducing deaths and serious injuries by 50% has also been adopted by 2030.

You may also want to watch:

“We cannot achieve these targets alone and we need the support of all residents, businesses and road users."

Firefighters are encouraging people to download the free smartphone app what3words to help emergency services locate callers in an emergency.

Most Read

  1. 1 Kemi Badenoch MP secures new brief in September reshuffle
  2. 2 M11 targeted in week of motorway protests
  3. 3 Cambs and Essex academy trust wins prestigious award
  1. 4 Covid booster jab sessions due to start at Lord Butler
  2. 5 Andy Scott's Chornic Kidney Disease story
  3. 6 'We're not closing down day centres', says council
  4. 7 Libraries campaign group is concerned at consultation plan
  5. 8 'Enjoy a slice of Essex on hospitality day', says culture chief
  6. 9 Appeal to find Stansted teen, missing for five days
  7. 10 Saffron Walden all set for big green festival

Shoppers have been shown Extra Eyes videos, the ‘Towards Zero’ film and short clips on digi-van screens.

The My Small Change campaign car has being emphasising the importance of vehicle safety.

Visit www.saferessexroads.org/visionzero to read the strategy.

The Vision Zero logo aiming for no Essex road deaths

The Vision Zero logo aiming for no Essex road deaths - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service


Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Essex Police
Essex
Uttlesford News
Chelmsford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A brick building in the evening: Uttlesford District Council's offices, known as The Council Offices, Saffron Walden, Essex

Uttlesford District Council

Temporary council chief costing more than £1,000 per day

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Market Square, Harlow. Credit: Google Street View

Council

Harlow: council's cabinet approves regeneration plan and could lobby for...

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
War graves in Guillemont, France

Columnists

Reflections: A World War One soldier who was killed in battle

Robert E Pike, World War One Historian

Logo Icon
Peter Holt, who has been appointed as the new chief executive of Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford District Council

Peter Holt is appointed as the new district council chief executive

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon