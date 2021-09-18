Campaign aims to cut Essex roads deaths and series injuries to zero
- Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Their goal is to have no one killed or seriously injured on Essex's roads by 2040.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service joined partners from across the Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) to launch the Vision Zero draft strategy.
Will Newman, Head of Prevention at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said that while their work is making a difference, there were still 42 deaths and 675 serious injuries recorded in 2020.
“This is too many deaths and injuries. The partnership has adopted an ambitious target to achieve ZERO deaths and serious injuries by 2040.
"In addition, an interim target of reducing deaths and serious injuries by 50% has also been adopted by 2030.
“We cannot achieve these targets alone and we need the support of all residents, businesses and road users."
Firefighters are encouraging people to download the free smartphone app what3words to help emergency services locate callers in an emergency.
Shoppers have been shown Extra Eyes videos, the ‘Towards Zero’ film and short clips on digi-van screens.
The My Small Change campaign car has being emphasising the importance of vehicle safety.
Visit www.saferessexroads.org/visionzero to read the strategy.