Medical incident near Audley End station halted trains

Will Durrant

Published: 4:27 PM February 4, 2022
A Stansted Express-branded Greater Anglia train bound for London Liverpool Street at Audley End, Essex

File photo: Trains were halted between Audley End and Great Chesterford - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Rail services were halted between Audley End and Great Chesterford yesterday (Thursday, February 3).

Emergency services, including the fire service and the East of England Ambulance Service, received calls concerned for the welfare of a woman in the early evening.

To help emergency workers access the incident, rail services were halted from around 7.30pm.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: "An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and three vehicles from the Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene and were supported by colleagues from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

"The woman was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment."

Passengers who were impacted by rail delays may be entitled to compensation: https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/about-us/our-performance/delay-repay

If you need help or support, you can call the NHS on 111 and press option 2 for the 24/7 first response service. Alternatively, contact a Samaritan on 116 123 or via email at jo@samaritans.org.

