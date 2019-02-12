Advanced search

Disruption to train services due to trespass incident

PUBLISHED: 10:09 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 13 February 2019

Train services from Cambridge will terminate and start from Audley End due to a trespass incident at Bishop’s Stortford.

Train services between Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport and Cambridge are expected to be disrupted until 11.30am.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: “We apologise for the disruption today on our West Anglia route. This was due to a vulnerable person near the railway in the Bishop’s Stortford area.

“Twenty-one rail replacement buses are running between Broxbourne and Stansted Airport and passengers can also use their tickets to travel on Great Northern’s services between Cambridge and King’s Cross.

“The person is now away from the railway and is now with the ambulance service, however disruption is ongoing while we work to reinstate a full train service.

“Anyone who needs to talk can call Samaritans, who are available around the clock, on 116 123.”

Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on London Underground Services and on Great Northern services between Kings Cross and Cambridge. Passengers for Cambridge are advised to travel on Great Northern services.

Rail replacement buses are running between Broxbourne and Stansted Airport until further notice.

Visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/ to check your journey.

