Chef gives his seal of approval to school’s new cookery classrooms

Trevor Oliver officially opened Clavering Primary School's new food technology room. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Trevor Oliver from the Cricketers pub in Clavering was invited to mark the opening of the village primary school’s new food technology room.

The room and new classroom for Year 3 pupils at Clavering Primary School are part of a development which was completed last year.

Father to TV chef Jamie, and owner of the Cricketers pub, Mr Oliver was invited to mark the official opening, alongside a number of parents and school governors.

The food technology room includes two ovens, hobs and workspace for class cooking. Children from all year groups cook on a regular basis and plan to start incorporating the food they have grown in the school allotments, which are onsite. Each class has an allotment bed and the cooking has a focus linked to the topic being studied that term.

Trevor has been visiting the school in recent weeks to teach Year 6 pupils how to cook soup using the new equipment, demonstrating his own recipe and advising pupils how to create their own.

At the launch event, Trevor judged the soups before touring the school to meet each class. This was followed by a sharing assembly, when all classes shared their learning linked to food.

Rosalind Allsop, head teacher at Clavering Primary School, said: “We are very proud of our new food technology room and the children are excited about using it. We’re thrilled that Trevor has given up his time to encourage our budding young chefs.”

Mr Oliver said: “What I noticed, going around the school, was the smiling faces and that everyone was so happy. It wasn’t like that for me at school. I found food and that was my saviour. I found something I was good at. It might not be reading and writing, but I believe that each child here has something that they can do well. I wish you lots of hours of fun in your new room.”

Trevor and Sally Oliver arrived at the Cricketers in 1976.

Trevor had grown up in his parents’ pub, The Plough and Sail at Paglesham, in Essex, and learned his trade first hand.