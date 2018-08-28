Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Trial of man charged with causing death by careless driving in Saffron Walden begins

PUBLISHED: 14:48 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 29 January 2019

Chelmsford Crown Court.

Chelmsford Crown Court.

Archant

A man from Saffron Walden died after the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a row of trees and rolled more than 40 metres, a court heard.

Clinton Smith, 33, died in 2017 following a collision in Chestnut Avenue, Saffron Walden.

The driver of the vehicle, Andrew Dodds, was charged with causing death by careless driving. He denies the charge and is facing trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The crash happened in the early hours of July 2, after Dodds and a group of friends had spent the day drinking in the Cambridge area, the court heard on Monday (January 28).

Dodds, of Manor Park North, Knutsford, in Cheshire, was driving a Volkswagen Polo and carrying two passengers – brothers Jason Smith and Clinton Smith.

Both Jason Smith and Dodds, who were in the front of the vehicle, were wearing seatbelts, but the court heard that Clinton Smith, who was sat in the rear, was not wearing a seatbelt.

As he approached a “sweeping left hand bend” in Chestnut Avenue, Dodds’ car left the road and crashed into three trees, rolling more than 40 metres before coming to a stop.

Jason Smith and Dodds were not seriously injured in the crash, but Clinton Smith suffered “massive head injuries” and, despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The court heard that debris was strewn across the road and verge in Chestnut Avenue.

In the opening statement of the trial at the crown court, prosecutor Allan Compton said: “It was a significant collision that caused very significant damage to the vehicle.”

A blood sample was taken from Dodds four-and-a-half hours after the incident and found alcohol in his system, albeit below the legal limit.

Mr Compton said: “Quite what or how much the defendant had to drink remains unclear. As the blood sample was taken so long after the incident, it remains impossible to establish the precise amount of alcohol in his system at the time of the crash. There is, however, little doubt that he had been drinking to some extent.”

Mr Compton told the jury: “The question is, how did the Volkswagen end up hitting those trees?”

He told the court there were no eyewitnesses to the crash and the first person to come across the car in the road was retired police officer, Alan Perry, who said he could not smell alcohol on Dodds’ breath.

When emergency services arrived, Dodds told police officers that he had “swerved and hit the bank due to an animal”.

The collision investigator found two tyre marks on the road, but no defects to the road surface and no defects to Dodds’ vehicle.

Mr Compton said: “It’s the prosecution’s case that the marks on the road and marks on the verge determined that the vehicle was travelling too fast for the bend.”

Mr Compton pointed out that the exact speed Dodds was travelling will never be known, but the collision investigator said the tyre marks were consistent with the tyres of a vehicle “reaching the limit of its grip with road surface”.

“One can infer that the vehicle was travelling at a speed that created those tyre marks and there is no evidence of an evasive manoeuvre,” Mr Compton said. “He simply wasn’t paying attention to his speed or the contours of the road.”

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

George Street in Saffron Walden shut due to burst water main

George Street in Saffron Walden, yesterday morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Lorry driver reported for drug driving after M11 crash

Crash involving two lorries and car on M11 northbound near Stansted. Picture: DOMINIC LITTLER

George Street in Saffron Walden remains closed

George Street in Saffron Walden, yesterday morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Trial of man charged with causing death by careless driving in Saffron Walden begins

Chelmsford Crown Court.

Phallic prankster finds novel way to point out pothole problem in Saffron Walden

Phalluses have appeared on Audley End Road in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

George Street in Saffron Walden shut due to burst water main

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lorry driver reported for drug driving after M11 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

George Street in Saffron Walden remains closed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Trial of man charged with causing death by careless driving in Saffron Walden begins

#includeImage($article, 225)

Phallic prankster finds novel way to point out pothole problem in Saffron Walden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Striders conquer tough course and weather conditions to score fine results in Winter Cross Country League

Saffron Striders Running Club were out in force at the Winter Cross Country League race in Ware.

Trial of man charged with causing death by careless driving in Saffron Walden begins

Chelmsford Crown Court.

George Street in Saffron Walden remains closed

George Street in Saffron Walden, yesterday morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Nile Rodgers & CHIC back at Newmarket to headline Summer Saturday Live

Nile Rodgers and Chic will be headlining Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses.

Trailer used by charity for community gardening project is stolen

Trailer stolen from Green Matters in Barnston. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24