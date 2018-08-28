Trial of man charged with causing death by careless driving in Saffron Walden begins

Chelmsford Crown Court. Archant

A man from Saffron Walden died after the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a row of trees and rolled more than 40 metres, a court heard.

Clinton Smith, 33, died in 2017 following a collision in Chestnut Avenue, Saffron Walden.

The driver of the vehicle, Andrew Dodds, was charged with causing death by careless driving. He denies the charge and is facing trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The crash happened in the early hours of July 2, after Dodds and a group of friends had spent the day drinking in the Cambridge area, the court heard on Monday (January 28).

Dodds, of Manor Park North, Knutsford, in Cheshire, was driving a Volkswagen Polo and carrying two passengers – brothers Jason Smith and Clinton Smith.

Both Jason Smith and Dodds, who were in the front of the vehicle, were wearing seatbelts, but the court heard that Clinton Smith, who was sat in the rear, was not wearing a seatbelt.

As he approached a “sweeping left hand bend” in Chestnut Avenue, Dodds’ car left the road and crashed into three trees, rolling more than 40 metres before coming to a stop.

Jason Smith and Dodds were not seriously injured in the crash, but Clinton Smith suffered “massive head injuries” and, despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The court heard that debris was strewn across the road and verge in Chestnut Avenue.

In the opening statement of the trial at the crown court, prosecutor Allan Compton said: “It was a significant collision that caused very significant damage to the vehicle.”

A blood sample was taken from Dodds four-and-a-half hours after the incident and found alcohol in his system, albeit below the legal limit.

Mr Compton said: “Quite what or how much the defendant had to drink remains unclear. As the blood sample was taken so long after the incident, it remains impossible to establish the precise amount of alcohol in his system at the time of the crash. There is, however, little doubt that he had been drinking to some extent.”

Mr Compton told the jury: “The question is, how did the Volkswagen end up hitting those trees?”

He told the court there were no eyewitnesses to the crash and the first person to come across the car in the road was retired police officer, Alan Perry, who said he could not smell alcohol on Dodds’ breath.

When emergency services arrived, Dodds told police officers that he had “swerved and hit the bank due to an animal”.

The collision investigator found two tyre marks on the road, but no defects to the road surface and no defects to Dodds’ vehicle.

Mr Compton said: “It’s the prosecution’s case that the marks on the road and marks on the verge determined that the vehicle was travelling too fast for the bend.”

Mr Compton pointed out that the exact speed Dodds was travelling will never be known, but the collision investigator said the tyre marks were consistent with the tyres of a vehicle “reaching the limit of its grip with road surface”.

“One can infer that the vehicle was travelling at a speed that created those tyre marks and there is no evidence of an evasive manoeuvre,” Mr Compton said. “He simply wasn’t paying attention to his speed or the contours of the road.”

The trial continues.