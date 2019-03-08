Tributes paid to motorcyclist, 23, who died in A505 collision

Paul Wood, from Duxford. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

A 23-year-old man who died in a collision on the A505 near Fowlmere has been identified by police.

Paul Wood died when the Kawasaki motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a green Land Rover at about 7am on Friday.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene, but Mr Wood, from Duxford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 51-year-old man from Romford has been arrested on suspicion causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, causing death whilst disqualified and causing death whilst uninsured. He has been released on bail and an investigation is ongoing.

In a statement Mr Wood's family said: "As a family we are absolutely devastated beyond words. We've lost a loving, caring young man who meant the world to us all.

"Our lives will never be the same without Paul. He was a charming, fun loving boy who always thought about others. He loved to go on bike rides with his friends and would spend every moment on his bike that he could. His friends are all heartbroken. Paul is loved and missed by so many."

Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 64 of 24 May.