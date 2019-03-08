Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tributes paid to motorcyclist, 23, who died in A505 collision

PUBLISHED: 18:48 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 26 May 2019

Paul Wood, from Duxford. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Paul Wood, from Duxford. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A 23-year-old man who died in a collision on the A505 near Fowlmere has been identified by police.

Paul Wood died when the Kawasaki motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a green Land Rover at about 7am on Friday.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene, but Mr Wood, from Duxford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 51-year-old man from Romford has been arrested on suspicion causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, causing death whilst disqualified and causing death whilst uninsured. He has been released on bail and an investigation is ongoing.

In a statement Mr Wood's family said: "As a family we are absolutely devastated beyond words. We've lost a loving, caring young man who meant the world to us all.

"Our lives will never be the same without Paul. He was a charming, fun loving boy who always thought about others. He loved to go on bike rides with his friends and would spend every moment on his bike that he could. His friends are all heartbroken. Paul is loved and missed by so many."

Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 64 of 24 May.

Most Read

Gold medal and a royal seal of approval for garden designer from Saffron Walden

Alistair Bayford explains the Family Monsters Garden to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: ADAM VALLANCE

Black Notley Man who died after Thaxted crash “desperately” tried to regain control of his vehicle before collision

Reis Farley-Hearn died December last year. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Motorbike rider dies after A505 crash near Fowlmere

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a motorbike near Fowlmere. Picture: Archant

Top marks for school in latest inspection

Felsted School. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Volunteers and councillors come together to mark Uttlesford Foodbank move

The official launch of new office for Uttlesford Food Bank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Most Read

Gold medal and a royal seal of approval for garden designer from Saffron Walden

Alistair Bayford explains the Family Monsters Garden to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: ADAM VALLANCE

Black Notley Man who died after Thaxted crash “desperately” tried to regain control of his vehicle before collision

Reis Farley-Hearn died December last year. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Motorbike rider dies after A505 crash near Fowlmere

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a motorbike near Fowlmere. Picture: Archant

Top marks for school in latest inspection

Felsted School. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Volunteers and councillors come together to mark Uttlesford Foodbank move

The official launch of new office for Uttlesford Food Bank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Tributes paid to motorcyclist, 23, who died in A505 collision

Paul Wood, from Duxford. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Thrilling flying displays at 2019 Duxford Air Festival

The AeroSuperBatics wingwalkers performing at the 2019 Duxford Air Festival over the Spring May Bank Holiday weekend at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM

Castle’s rescued deer is a record-breaker!

Lupin the fallow deer will be celebrating her 25th birthday on June 1. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Motorbike rider dies after A505 crash near Fowlmere

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a motorbike near Fowlmere. Picture: Archant

Are these the five keys to happiness?

What is the key to happiness, asks Peter Sharkey, and how much should you save to ensure it at 60? Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24