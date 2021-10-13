Published: 5:00 PM October 13, 2021

Councillors stood for one minute to remember Uttlesford officer Sarah Oxley, who died on September 8 - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

Councillors have paid tribute to a kind-hearted council officer by standing for a minute's silence in her honour.

Sarah Oxley worked in Uttlesford District Council's benefits service for more than 20 years. She died on September 8.

At a full council meeting on October 5, councillors stood in silence to remember Sarah's long service to Uttlesford and its residents.

Council chair Arthur Coote praised her at the meeting and told councillors Sarah would not be forgotten at the London Road offices.

He said: "Before we begin, I would like to say a few words to commemorate Sarah Oxley, a longstanding council officer.

"She was a much valued friend and colleague, not just to benefit staff but to many across the council.

"Her kind heart, infectious laugh, huge smile and quirky sense of humour is a huge loss to us all.

"She will be very sadly missed, but never forgotten."