Trip to Asia inspires couple to take eco action

Daniel King and partner Gabriella Ghelani, owners of Green Pear Eco. Photo: CONTRIBUTED D.King

A new online store focusing on eco alternatives has been launched by a Saffron Walden couple.

Daniel King, 27, a postman, and partner Gabriella Ghelani, 26, communications professional for an aerospace and defence group, launched Green Pear Eco on Saturday, November 16.

The pair had been travelling to Australia and New Zealand before going to Thailand, in South East Asia, and said they were surprised at the 'contrast' between the regions in terms of actions taken to tackle pollution.

Daniel said: "We saw a lot of the country and we saw a lot of how it was affected. A whale had washed up on the island the day we arrived because of plastic in its stomach."

The two-week-long trip to Thailand was the last one the couple went on in their 15 months of world travelling, before returning to England.

"We have always wanted to go travelling. We just wanted to relax and see different countries and cultures and it turned a bit shocking.

"We got home at the end of July and spent a month doing research, we both have full-time jobs as well. We did at first start our own eco lives," he said.

The new shop is selling plastic-free product alternatives such as shampoos, soap bars, bamboo toothbrushes and safety razors.

There are also kitchen items such as 'non-sponges' and reusable 'beeswax wraps', and start packs, for those who might not know where to start. Daniel said the start packs idea came from the lack of environmental awareness he noticed while abroad.

He said: "We found when we went away the main issue is education. People didn't actually know it was wrong. We saw families giving kids plastic bottles to play with them into the sea and they would drop them there when they were done."

Although a few products Daniel and his girlfriend are selling are organic and vegan, the couple wants to focus on accessibility for everyone and being plastic-free.

"Gabriella wants to go zero-waste. We want to help others living as sustainably as possible, getting as many people as possible plastic-free," Daniel added.

To visit the store, go to www.greenpeareco.com.