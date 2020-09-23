Advanced search

Award places Saffron Walden business in top 10 percent worldwide

PUBLISHED: 10:04 23 September 2020

Lesley Elder, owner of Tea Amo with her TripAdvisor award. Photo: Supplied by Lesley Elder.

Supplied by Lesley Elder

A Saffron Walden business has won a Travellers’ Choice award from Tripadvisor, putting it in the top 10 percent of businesses reviewed worldwide on the platform.

Tea Amo tea room in the town centre got the award as they consistently earn good reviews. Lesley Elder, director of Tea Amo, said: “They emailed me and I received the award a couple of days ago. They gave me a certificate.

“It was a complete surprise.

“They put me in the same category as the Colosseum in Rome.”

Louise Scutt-Richter, manager at Saffron Walden Business Improvement District, said the achievement is “amazing”.

She said: “We love Lesley, she is such a brilliant owner. We are really proud of her. She runs such a brilliant tea shop and it’s so popular, and she’s got a lot of personality. She’s got delicious food.

“It’s well, well deserved. She is such a brilliant person to work with, she loves Saffron Walden and is passionate about what she does.”

