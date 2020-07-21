Advanced search

TUI restarts summer flights from Stansted airport

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 July 2020

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

London Stansted Airport

TUI is restarting its summer flights from Stansted at the beginning of August, joining Jet2 as the only companies currently offering holidays from the airport.

The airline will be flying from London Stansted to six different destinations between August 1 and August 7 – this list will grow to eight destinations by the start of October.

Jet2 restarted their holiday flights last week but easyJet are yet to start offering their chartered holiday flights from the airport again, according to a Stansted spokesman.

The first TUI flight will depart from Stansted to Palma, Majorca at 7.55am on August 1. Later that week flights will depart for Antalya, Corfu, Dalaman, Heraklion, Palma and Rhodes.

Paphos and Tenerife will also be added to the list of destinations that will be accessible by the end of summer.

According to the airline, Spain and Greece have been the most searched for holiday destinations since the company restarted operations on July 11.

Richard Sofer, commercial director at TUI, said: “After four months of not taking people on holidays, we are incredibly excited to be back at Stansted Airport and taking our customers away. We’re starting small, offering holidays to some of our most popular destinations, so that those who want to travel can do so safely.

“Of course, the current circumstances mean we need to be flexible, and we’re ready to adapt our plans if need be. We’re always monitoring local and international government advice, and we’ll constantly review our holiday programme as we go along. We realise we’re almost halfway through the summer, so we’re glad we’re finally able to offer a variety of choices so our customers can make the most of what’s left of the warmer months.”

Mats Sigurdson, aviation director at Stansted Airport, said: “We are delighted to see the return of TUI to London Stansted, and look forward to welcoming passengers to the airport in the coming weeks as they jet off on their well-earned holidays. We have worked closely with our airline partners on a host of safety measures at the airport so we are confident that many passengers will want to take advantage of the excellent choice and convenience of flying with TUI from their local airport this summer.”

