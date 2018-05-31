Turkish delight directly from Stansted Airport

AnadoluJet Boeing 737. Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

A new direct flight to Turkey will be launched next month at Stansted Airport.

The daily service will be launched on March 29, and will see flights departing Stansted at 11.05am and arriving at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport at 5.40pm. Return flights will leave Istanbul at 8.45am and touch down at Stansted at 10.55am.

The new flight will be run by AnadoluJet, the low-fare arm of flag carrier Turkish Airlines.

Nick Sime, head of aviation account management at London Stansted, said: "We are delighted that AnadoluJet is launching flights to Istanbul from London Stansted this spring.

"Flights between London Stansted and Turkey have always been extremely popular, and this will provide our passengers with even more choice. I have no doubt that this new link will be an attractive option for both business and leisure passengers. We look forward to working with them and wish AnadoluJet every success with this new link from Stansted."

AnadoluJet has been part of the Turkish Airlines brand since 2008. It offers domestic flights across the country, and this year is expanding its international route network by launching 26 new destinations in 16 countries.

The airline has a fleet of 57 aircraft and will serve a total 108 routes once all the new flights are launched later this year. Flights to Istanbul from Stansted will be carried out in a Boeing 737-800.

Celal Baykal, Turkish Airlines general manager in London, said: "AnadoluJet will maintain the example of Turkish Airlines and will open its doors to the world, carrying more passengers with the Turkish hospitality.

"With a number of international flight routes being added to this year's schedule, we're excited to offer new options to our new and existing AnadoluJet passengers widen their world."

Should you be interested in bookings, please call the airline's reservations number on 0203 991 1993 or visit the airline's website at www.anadolujet.com/en.

London Stansted Airport is the third largest airport in London and the fourth in the UK, serving over 28 million passengers a year. It was also in top 25 busiest airports in Europe in 2018.