Cabaret artist Paulus entertains Elsenham WI meeting held virtually

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 July 2020

Paulus, cabaret performer and judge on TV’s ‘All Together Now’ at Elsenham WI meeting via Zoom. Picture: Elsenham WI

Elsenham WI

Elsenham WI invited Paulus, cabaret artist and judge on TV’s ‘All Together Now’ to entertain their members and guests at their July monthly meeting, the latest in a series held online.

Paulus is celebrating 30 years in the entertainment business and, wherever possible, continues his work as a mentor.

About 50 WI members and guests from 19 other WIs logged in to see Paulus entertain the group with songs and his view of life in lockdown, with music from his ukulele.

Paulus took the opportunity to gently remind the online meeting of the challenges the coronavirus lockdown is presenting to the entertainment world.

He urged participants to support the industry, particularly smaller local theatres who may not receive any government funding.

At the end of his show, Paulus held a Q&A session and the meeting concluded with time for members and guests to catch up with a chat.

Moyra Jackson, President of Elsenham WI, said: “Although we can’t meet in person at the moment, I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to offer our members a way of keeping in touch virtually. We were delighted to see Paulus again and everyone really enjoyed his show.”

Elsenham WI has a full programme of activities, and many of them continue virtually.

The group is keen to welcome guests and new members. Email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

