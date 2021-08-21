Published: 12:00 PM August 21, 2021

Herts and Essex Salvation Army leaders Norman and Margaret Ord had the ORD-chard named after them - Credit: The Salvation Army

Two Herts and Essex Salvation Army leaders are to retire after giving 70 years of combined service.

Around 200 people attended a picnic ahead of the October retirement of Divisional Commanders Norman and Margaret Ord.

Chelmsford Salvation Army band led by bandmaster Alex Campbell played music at the event to celebrate the retirement of Herts and Essex Salvation Army leaders Norman and Margaret Ord - Credit: The Salvation Army

Music was provided by Chelmsford Salvation Army band led by bandmaster Alex Campbell. There was also a barbecue, ice cream van, balloon modelling and face painting for children.

The day featured a service of thanksgiving led by Lieutenant-Colonels Drew and Bev McCombe, and included video messages from the couple’s parents.

Lieutenant-Colonels Drew and Bev McCombe with Majors Norman and Margaret Ord, Herts and Essex Salvation Army - Credit: The Salvation Army

The service also welcomed new officers into the division and acknowledged Patsy Attwood, who will begin training at the William Booth College for Officers in September.

The couple, who became Divisional Commanders just before the London 2012 Olympics, had an ORD-chard named after them with six fruit trees planted.

Major Norman Ord said: “We were so glad to be able to meet with friends and colleagues from many different settings and celebrate with them the privilege of calling to ministry and leadership."