Special day marks 70 years of service ahead of retirement
Two Herts and Essex Salvation Army leaders are to retire after giving 70 years of combined service.
Around 200 people attended a picnic ahead of the October retirement of Divisional Commanders Norman and Margaret Ord.
Music was provided by Chelmsford Salvation Army band led by bandmaster Alex Campbell. There was also a barbecue, ice cream van, balloon modelling and face painting for children.
The day featured a service of thanksgiving led by Lieutenant-Colonels Drew and Bev McCombe, and included video messages from the couple’s parents.
The service also welcomed new officers into the division and acknowledged Patsy Attwood, who will begin training at the William Booth College for Officers in September.
The couple, who became Divisional Commanders just before the London 2012 Olympics, had an ORD-chard named after them with six fruit trees planted.
Major Norman Ord said: “We were so glad to be able to meet with friends and colleagues from many different settings and celebrate with them the privilege of calling to ministry and leadership."
