News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Special day marks 70 years of service ahead of retirement

Logo Icon

Herts and Essex Salvation Army

Published: 12:00 PM August 21, 2021   
Herts and Essex Salvation Army leaders Norman and Margaret Ord are retiring after 70 years

Herts and Essex Salvation Army leaders Norman and Margaret Ord had the ORD-chard named after them - Credit: The Salvation Army

Two Herts and Essex Salvation Army leaders are to retire after giving 70 years of combined service.

Around 200 people attended a picnic ahead of the October retirement of Divisional Commanders Norman and Margaret Ord.

Chelmsford Salvation Army band led by bandmaster Alex Campbell playing music

Chelmsford Salvation Army band led by bandmaster Alex Campbell played music at the event to celebrate the retirement of Herts and Essex Salvation Army leaders Norman and Margaret Ord - Credit: The Salvation Army

Music was provided by Chelmsford Salvation Army band led by bandmaster Alex Campbell. There was also a barbecue, ice cream van, balloon modelling and face painting for children.

The day featured a service of thanksgiving led by Lieutenant-Colonels Drew and Bev McCombe, and included video messages from the couple’s parents.

Lieutenant-Colonels Drew and Bev McCombe with Majors Norman and Margaret Ord, Herts and Essex Salvation Army

Lieutenant-Colonels Drew and Bev McCombe with Majors Norman and Margaret Ord, Herts and Essex Salvation Army - Credit: The Salvation Army

The service also welcomed new officers into the division and acknowledged Patsy Attwood, who will begin training at the William Booth College for Officers in September.

You may also want to watch:

The couple, who became Divisional Commanders just before the London 2012 Olympics, had an ORD-chard named after them with six fruit trees planted.

Major Norman Ord said: “We were so glad to be able to meet with friends and colleagues from many different settings and celebrate with them the privilege of calling to ministry and leadership."

Most Read

  1. 1 Bravery and quick thinking saved man's life after M11 collision
  2. 2 Pictures of Van Morrison's Heritage Live concert at Audley End in Saffron Walden
  3. 3 Are you in this photo gallery? Fun at Newport village fete 2021
  1. 4 Join Saffron Walden's Dance in the Square
  2. 5 Essex people rally to support Afghan refugees
  3. 6 A 'magical' night with Boy George and Culture Club at Heritage Live concert at Audley End
  4. 7 The Suicide Squad is 'a hugely entertaining slice of comic book action'
  5. 8 Updates after person hit by train near Cambridge
  6. 9 Work to provide better broadband for rural areas
  7. 10 Hay bale fire collapsed on to road and set hedgerow alight
Retirement
Essex
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Culture Club members Roy Hay, Boy George and Mikey Craig will be performing an outdoor show at Audley End, Saffron Walden.

Music

Heritage Live puts on four nights of concerts at Audley End

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A previous Creamfields festival.

Music | Video

Creamfields announces new music festival for Chelmsford in 2022

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Women smiling: free tea and coffee, cake to purchase at TouchPoint Stansted, Essex

Events | Gallery

Community drop-in offers a chat and support every week

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Michael Toner opened the scoring for Saffron Walden Town against St Margaretsbury

Football

Saffron Walden Town shrug off red card to claim another success

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon