Two men charged following aggravated burglary in Duxford

Jay Davies, 37, and Paul Jones, 52, appeared at Cambridge Magistrate's Court this morning (September 9). Archant

Two men have been charged following an aggravated burglary in Duxford last week.

Jay Davies, 37, of Wood Street, Sheerness, Kent and Paul Jones, 52, of no fixed abode, but from the Kent area, have both been charged with robbery and ABH.

The burglary happened on Tuesday (3 September) where two women were allegedly assaulted at a property in St. John's Street.

The men appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court this morning and have been remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 18 October.