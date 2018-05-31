Two more car windscreens smashed as incidents mark ninth month

Two more incidents involving car windscreens getting damaged have been recorded recently in the Bishop’s Stortford area.

The incidents happened along the A120 and A1250 on May 21 at 7.03pm and on May 17 at 1.20pm.

Police are now appealing for information after dozens of similar incidents have been recorded in the area since September last year.

Previous incidents saw pellets, stones and unknown objects smashing windscreens in the Stansted and Birchanger areas.

If you believe you witnessed anything about these latest two incidents, or have any dash cam footage, please call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference numbers 42/73184/20 and, respectively, 42/69989/20. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.