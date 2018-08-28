New constables set to join Uttlesford policing team

Two new constables will be joining the Uttlesford community policing team this year.

Sergeant Simon Miah, who joined the team in December, said the new constables should be joining within the next few months.

One of the officers will specialise in looking after children and young people, working within local schools.

Sgt Miah said: “We have struggled for numbers for so long, but we have now got such a good group of officers who really want to be part of the team.”

Two new PCSOs will also be joining the community team this year - one dedicated to Saffron Walden and one working in Elsenham, Henham and Stansted.

Mike O’Donnell-Smith, who works as a PCSO with the community policing team in Uttlesford, said the four new additions to the team would make a big difference to policing in the area.

He said: “When the cuts were made, we were overstretched and we didn’t have the resources we needed, but that’s not unusual. Two new PCSOs and two new PCs will make a huge difference to the community and help us be more visible.”

The local policing team, which is based in The Lodge, in London Road, Saffron Walden, is made up of six sergeants, 24 police constables and one inspector. The 24 constables work shifts and respond to emergency calls.

The community policing team, which covers Saffron Walden, is currently made up of one inspector, one sergeant, four police constables and three PCSOs, who police neighbourhood issues such as anti-social behaviour and also work with officers at Uttlesford District Council to help the community.

MP Kemi Badenoch has welcomed the announcement of the Government’s largest increase in police funding since 2010, which allowed funding for the two new police constable positions in Uttlesford.

Mrs Badenoch said: “Along with other MPs, I have lobbied hard for extra funding for our communities and we are pleased the home secretary has listened. Last year Essex Police were able to recruit an extra 150 officers and I am glad to see that Roger Hirst, the police, fire and crime commissioner, wants to match or better this in 2019.”

The funding settlement of up to £14billion for 2019-20 is up to £970million more than the previous year.

Mrs Badenoch said: “I am glad the Government has listened and Essex Police will get the help they need to keep our towns and villages safe.”