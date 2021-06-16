'Children need a place to play' say residents in council homes debate

Published: 7:00 AM June 16, 2021

The patch of green behind Auton Croft is earmarked for new council homes - Credit: Google Earth

Children in Saffron Walden could lose out on a place to play if the council builds new homes, residents have said.

An Uttlesford District Council meeting heard that adding the proposed 14 new council homes on Auton Croft, near Rowntree Way, would remove space on the existing estate where children play and meet outdoors.

Councillors on UDC's Planning Committee voted to make a final decision on the plans at a later date.

Planning Committee member Councillor Maggie Sutton said: "Everybody's entitled to space.

"I would like to think that my children would have the space to run about and have some recreation time.

"I couldn't support this little, tiny piece of land because of the density around it."

"Everyone is entitled to space," said Councillor Maggie Sutton, pointing out that many homes on Auton Croft have small gardens - Credit: Google Earth

Resident Natalie Power said: "This area is far more than a place for dog walkers. It's a wild habitat on our doorstep.

"It's where children play, learn to ride a bike, and residents get vital exercise."