Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ugley man wanted by police after failing to appear at court

PUBLISHED: 08:41 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 17 February 2019

Christopher Brummit, from Ugley, wanted by police.

Christopher Brummit, from Ugley, wanted by police.

Archant

Police are looking for Christopher Brummit from Ugley after he admitted transferring and acquiring criminal property.

Brummit, 36, from, Ugley, near Stansted Mountfitchet, was due to be sentenced on Thursday, February 14, for two counts of transferring and acquiring criminal property.

He previously admitted the offences at the same court on November 7, 2018.

The case relates to a fine wine scam between 2013 and 2015 where he acquired £157,000 of criminally gained funds and transferred over £72,500 of them.

Brummit is 5ft 7ins, he has a tattoo of a zodiac star on his neck and Celtic and tribal tattoos on his arms.

He has a triangular symbol tattooed on his chest and a scar. He has links to Bishop’s Stortford.

Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

New artisan bakery opening in Saffron Walden

Conceptual visual of the bakery by An Artful Life Studio.

Father and daughter build Lego model of Saffron Walden’s market square

Matilda Webb, who built the model of the Market Square in Saffron Walden with her father, Andrew.

The Party Box shop closes down in Saffron Walden

The Party Box shop in Saffron Walden has closed down.

Revealed: The 10 most expensive homes sold in Uttlesford in 2018

Little Easton Manor is now being used as a wedding and events venue. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Care home plan unveiled for Homebase site in Saffron Walden

Artist impression of the care home which is proposed to replace Homebase in Saffron Walden.

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Ugley man wanted by police after failing to appear at court

Christopher Brummit, from Ugley, wanted by police.

Barkingside 0 Saffron Walden Town 4

Saffron Walden Town's Charlie Portway celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Party Box shop closes down in Saffron Walden

The Party Box shop in Saffron Walden has closed down.

Radwinter Primary School pupils donate their unwanted books to Syrian refugees

Pupils at Radwinter Primary School donate unwanted books to Syrian refugees. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Use or lose your cash ISA

French inflation has outstripped that of the UK for much of the past five years, while its economic growth is best described as haphazard. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24