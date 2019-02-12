Ugley man wanted by police after failing to appear at court

Christopher Brummit, from Ugley, wanted by police. Archant

Police are looking for Christopher Brummit from Ugley after he admitted transferring and acquiring criminal property.

Brummit, 36, from, Ugley, near Stansted Mountfitchet, was due to be sentenced on Thursday, February 14, for two counts of transferring and acquiring criminal property.

He previously admitted the offences at the same court on November 7, 2018.

The case relates to a fine wine scam between 2013 and 2015 where he acquired £157,000 of criminally gained funds and transferred over £72,500 of them.

Brummit is 5ft 7ins, he has a tattoo of a zodiac star on his neck and Celtic and tribal tattoos on his arms.

He has a triangular symbol tattooed on his chest and a scar. He has links to Bishop’s Stortford.

Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.