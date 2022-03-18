Containerlift of Great Dunmow have provided a shipping container and a lorry driver to help get aid to the people of Ukraine - Credit: Containerlift

Efforts are on-going across the district to support the people in invaded Ukraine. Get in touch to add your event or activity.

St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden

Over 200 students and staff at St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden, in blue and yellow to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine - Credit: St Thomas More School

The children and staff at St Thomas More School - 202 of them - donned the colours of Ukrainian flag and stood together for peace.

They raised over £250 for Ukrainian relief charities.

One child said: "If I was there my face would be covered in salt from all my tears, I'd be so scared."

The school said they are really proud of the children's compassion.

Saffron Walden exercise class

Instructors at 1Life’s Lord Butler Fitness and Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden are hosting a charity event on Sunday (March 20) to raise money for The British Red Cross.

Open to members and non-members, the 'ultimate mashup' class will run from 1pm until roughly 2.30pm and include Body Combat, Body Attack, and Zumba, with a holistic end to the session.

Instructors Shaz Halsey, Kay Sermon, Felicity Whitlock, Shaun Edgeley, Ashleigh Pearce-Crawford and Joanne Yuill will be donating their fee and are asking attendees to make a donation to The British Red Cross.

One of the other fitness team members, Mike Ratcliffe is also hosting a charity spin class on Saturday (March 19), which is members-only due to a limited number of bikes.

Book at the centre, through the 1Life App under the group classes section or turn up on the day to book a place. You can donate at the door, online or by calling 0300 023 0820.

Saffron Walden hair salon

Frank Riccio Hairdressing on Market Row, Saffron Walden, will be open on Tuesday April 12, a day they are normally closed, and will donate all the money from appointments on that day for the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal for mothers and children.

All the staff at the hair salon are giving their time for free on the fundraising day. Call them for an appointment on 01799 513333.

There is also a JustGiving page for donations called Frank's Hair Cuts for Ukraine.

The money raised for the appeal is for the registered charity Children In Distress.

In partnership with other charities, Children In Distress plans to travel to the Romanian border city of Isaccea, Tulcea County near Odessa, and to ship supplies across the border into Ukraine, distribute supplies for those at the border, and transport refugees to Bucharest where shelters are being constructed.

Great Chesterford silent auction

A silent auction is being held at Great Chesterford Community Centre on Friday May 20 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

The event will raise money for the British Red Cross to provide help to those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

Organisers are asking for lots that can be auctioned on the night, and to support the event.

Browse the lots that have already been donated via www.auctionforukraine.co.uk

Great Dunmow support

Transport and freight company Containerlift of Great Dunmow has helped to move goods to support the people of Ukraine.

Managing Director Joost Baker said: "Friends have been filling up their own private vans with donations to travel to Poland, so it seemed like an easy thing to do with our access to our own shipping containers and lorries."

Joost added: "Containerlift employ many Eastern Europeans across the business including drivers and management.

"My wife’s grandparents were Polish and evacuated to the UK during WW2.

"We are fully aware of the upset this is causing them, and hope that they may find some comfort in knowing that the company they work for are doing their bit to help."

Great Dunmow firm Containerlift with a shipping container on the back of one of their lorries. It was filled with aid items and is being driven to Poland to help people of Ukraine - Credit: Containerlift

They delivered a 40ft shipping container to a group in Birmingham called ‘Moseley For Ukraine’ set up by Polish resident Malwina James.

The group has filled the container with donated aid. Containerlift's Polish driver has set off for Poland, delivering to an aid charity who will be sending items straight to Lviv.

