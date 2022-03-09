Saffron Walden's vigil in support of the people in Ukraine. Helena Mazur Boland and her daughter Kateryna Shotropa with the Ukranian flag, with Saffron Walden mayoress Michelle Porch, mayor Richard Porch, Reverend John Goddard and Reverend Jeremy Trew - Credit: Saffron Photo

A Saffron Walden woman who is from the Ukraine says she has been overwhelmed with gratitude for the support shown by residents.

Kateryna Shotropa, who spoke at the candlelit vigil in Jubilee Gardens, alongside her mother Helena Mazur Boland, has been collecting items to support the relief effort.

But people’s generosity meant her house and garage have filled.

Mayor Richard Porch has introduced her to Martin Turnbull who has made warehouse storage available.

Kateryna said: “My husband and father-in-law left with the first delivery of goods to Ukraine on Sunday.

“I have found it very difficult to turn away items that are being offered, but only certain things are needed, others are being obtained from the countries in the immediate area which cuts down on expensive and difficult journeys from here.”

Items in short supply include medication or first aid, even if it is out of date, small scissors, torches, batteries, hygiene products, and dried and non perishable foods. A full list is below.

The town council have agreed to take in cash donations at the Tourist Information Office and bank those for payment to the charity.

Tourist Information Centre has a collecting tin in the shop. Money can also be paid directly to the charity, British–Ukrainian Aid. Payments made directly to the charity will attract Gift Aid.

People at the vigil in Jubilee Gardens, Saffron Walden, for the Ukraine - Credit: Saffron Photo

Kateryna said of the candlelit vigil: "The Jubilee Gardens quickly filled up with people to support my country in our hour of need on the night and I was overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion at the sight of so many Saffron Walden citizens demonstrating that care.

"I had not expected that the evening would also be used to raise money for our cause but have subsequently amazed to learn that over £2,000 was put into the buckets supplied on the night."

Kateryna added: “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has given such wonderful support.”

Mayor Richard Porch said: "I have been privileged over the past 10 days to have worked with Kateryna Shotropa and members of her family to support their efforts to aid their fellow citizen in Ukraine."

He added: "Kateryna and her mother’s address really conveyed to all present the feeling of what it is to be Ukrainian at this time and what we can all do to provide support."

St Mary's Church Ukraine fundraiser

Poster of the upcoming concert being held at St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden, on March 12 in aid of the crisis in Ukraine - Credit: St Mary's Church

St Mary’s Church in Saffron Walden is holding a fundraising concert on March 12 at 7.30pm with a retiring collection to aid the crisis in Ukraine.

Proceeds will be split between the British Red Cross, UNICEF and WITH Ukraine - a special fund set up by the Embassy of Ukraine in London.

Market stall support

Jacqui Portway and Jan Langworthy have been working together and residents can donate goods and cash via the Country Collectables stall at Saffron Walden Market on Saturday, across from Holland & Barrett.

A range of items including medicine, toiletries and rolls of brown parcel tape are needed.

Jacqui has already donated a van-load of items to The Essex Community Hub in Epping, who will arrange for its onward transportation.

Duddenhoe End support

Duddenhoe End Village came together on Sunday for a Book and Bake Sale, organised in just three days and raised £1,035.

Villagers Claire Tancell and Lisa Morrissey wanted to do something for the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

Over a whirlwind three days they collected books, sorted them, organised a raffle, baked cakes and planned refreshments.

On the day locals flocked to the hall and the event was even visited by local musicians!

Claire Tancell and Lisa Morrissey, organisers of a Book and Bake Sale at Duddenhoe End Village to support the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal - Credit: Chloe Phillips

Claire Tancell and Lisa Morrissey with some of the books donated at Duddenhoe End Village to support the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal - Credit: Chloe Phillips

Uttlesford support

In neighbouring Felsted, an event held at Rumblebees bookshop and music cafe has raised £6,000. The total was boosted by a generous musician, who wishes to remain anonymous, who matched their £3,000 funds.

Luckins Wine Store in Great Dunmow has raised £816 through a wine tasting where all proceeds were for Felsted-based UK-Aid.

Dunmow man Jamie Murdoch has taken five van loads of donated items to Colchester garrison. He is doing further pickups on Tuesday nights at Co-op in Flitch Green and at Tesco set-down area in Great Dunmow on Wednesday nights, both between 5pm and 6.30pm.





List of items Kateryna seeks

First Aid items: even if out of date:

Anti-diarrhoea tablets

Ibuprofen

Paracetamol

Activated charcoal

Bandages

Gauze

Tourniquet

Antiseptic spray

Antiseptic wipes

Savlon gel/antiseptic healing cream

Nappy cream

Antihistamines

Small scissors

Torches

Batteries

Hygiene Products:

Soap Bars

Body Bar

Flannels

Wash Sponges

Wash Bag Kits

Roll on Deodorant

Hand Gel

Cotton Swabs

Razor Blades

Toothpaste

Food:

Ration Packs

Non-perishable Foods

Pre-packaged Meals

Easily Prepared

Granola Bars

Oat Bars

Dried Fruit

Mixed Nuts

Small Juice Boxes

Small Squash Boxes

Items for babies and children as follows:

Sensory books (new or in a good condition)

Colouring books

Crayons

Colouring Pencils