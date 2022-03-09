Ukraine support: 'Heartfelt thanks' and further Uttlesford events
- Credit: Saffron Photo
A Saffron Walden woman who is from the Ukraine says she has been overwhelmed with gratitude for the support shown by residents.
Kateryna Shotropa, who spoke at the candlelit vigil in Jubilee Gardens, alongside her mother Helena Mazur Boland, has been collecting items to support the relief effort.
But people’s generosity meant her house and garage have filled.
Mayor Richard Porch has introduced her to Martin Turnbull who has made warehouse storage available.
Kateryna said: “My husband and father-in-law left with the first delivery of goods to Ukraine on Sunday.
“I have found it very difficult to turn away items that are being offered, but only certain things are needed, others are being obtained from the countries in the immediate area which cuts down on expensive and difficult journeys from here.”
Items in short supply include medication or first aid, even if it is out of date, small scissors, torches, batteries, hygiene products, and dried and non perishable foods. A full list is below.
The town council have agreed to take in cash donations at the Tourist Information Office and bank those for payment to the charity.
Most Read
- 1 Film crew heading to Saffron Walden, Thaxted and Stansted
- 2 Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK
- 3 WaldenJNR host first duathlon since 2018
- 4 'Reckless' Thaxted driver given three year ban at court
- 5 Knuckleduster and knife found during police search of Greater Anglia trains
- 6 New headteacher for Dame Bradbury's Junior School, Saffron Walden
- 7 Five-star Saffron Walden Town too strong for Clapton rivals
- 8 Saffron Walden town centre road closure consultation results given
- 9 Police investigating £9k cash thefts from shops in Linton and Sutton
- 10 Amazon and Kenwood recall homeware items due to safety concerns
Tourist Information Centre has a collecting tin in the shop. Money can also be paid directly to the charity, British–Ukrainian Aid. Payments made directly to the charity will attract Gift Aid.
Kateryna said of the candlelit vigil: "The Jubilee Gardens quickly filled up with people to support my country in our hour of need on the night and I was overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion at the sight of so many Saffron Walden citizens demonstrating that care.
"I had not expected that the evening would also be used to raise money for our cause but have subsequently amazed to learn that over £2,000 was put into the buckets supplied on the night."
Kateryna added: “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has given such wonderful support.”
Mayor Richard Porch said: "I have been privileged over the past 10 days to have worked with Kateryna Shotropa and members of her family to support their efforts to aid their fellow citizen in Ukraine."
He added: "Kateryna and her mother’s address really conveyed to all present the feeling of what it is to be Ukrainian at this time and what we can all do to provide support."
St Mary's Church Ukraine fundraiser
St Mary’s Church in Saffron Walden is holding a fundraising concert on March 12 at 7.30pm with a retiring collection to aid the crisis in Ukraine.
Proceeds will be split between the British Red Cross, UNICEF and WITH Ukraine - a special fund set up by the Embassy of Ukraine in London.
Market stall support
Jacqui Portway and Jan Langworthy have been working together and residents can donate goods and cash via the Country Collectables stall at Saffron Walden Market on Saturday, across from Holland & Barrett.
A range of items including medicine, toiletries and rolls of brown parcel tape are needed.
Jacqui has already donated a van-load of items to The Essex Community Hub in Epping, who will arrange for its onward transportation.
Duddenhoe End support
Duddenhoe End Village came together on Sunday for a Book and Bake Sale, organised in just three days and raised £1,035.
Villagers Claire Tancell and Lisa Morrissey wanted to do something for the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.
Over a whirlwind three days they collected books, sorted them, organised a raffle, baked cakes and planned refreshments.
On the day locals flocked to the hall and the event was even visited by local musicians!
Uttlesford support
In neighbouring Felsted, an event held at Rumblebees bookshop and music cafe has raised £6,000. The total was boosted by a generous musician, who wishes to remain anonymous, who matched their £3,000 funds.
Luckins Wine Store in Great Dunmow has raised £816 through a wine tasting where all proceeds were for Felsted-based UK-Aid.
Dunmow man Jamie Murdoch has taken five van loads of donated items to Colchester garrison. He is doing further pickups on Tuesday nights at Co-op in Flitch Green and at Tesco set-down area in Great Dunmow on Wednesday nights, both between 5pm and 6.30pm.
List of items Kateryna seeks
First Aid items: even if out of date:
Anti-diarrhoea tablets
Ibuprofen
Paracetamol
Activated charcoal
Bandages
Gauze
Tourniquet
Antiseptic spray
Antiseptic wipes
Savlon gel/antiseptic healing cream
Nappy cream
Antihistamines
Small scissors
Torches
Batteries
Hygiene Products:
Soap Bars
Body Bar
Flannels
Wash Sponges
Wash Bag Kits
Roll on Deodorant
Hand Gel
Cotton Swabs
Razor Blades
Toothpaste
Food:
Ration Packs
Non-perishable Foods
Pre-packaged Meals
Easily Prepared
Granola Bars
Oat Bars
Dried Fruit
Mixed Nuts
Small Juice Boxes
Small Squash Boxes
Items for babies and children as follows:
Sensory books (new or in a good condition)
Colouring books
Crayons
Colouring Pencils