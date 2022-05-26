The Rock Choir flash mob with participants from Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow in Colchester - Credit: Rock Choir

Rock Choir members from Dunmow, Saffron Walden and surrounding areas got involved in a "flash mob", and raised money to help the people of Ukraine.

The choir members burst into song at Culver Square Shopping Centre in Colchester, to the delight of shoppers who donated £240 in cash.

They were one of 70 Rock Choir Flashmobs that have been taking action across the UK for a range of charities.

The cash will be contributed via GoFundMe to the Colchester To Ukraine fund which is paying for an arctic lorry from Colchester to deliver around 100,000 meals a month, and essential aid, to displaced people.

The aid is being organised by the charity, World Food Aid. They are targeting the most severely impacted regions, notably Eastern Ukraine. They estimate this will cost between £20,000 and £25,000.

Rock Choir is offering new residents from Ukraine up to five free singing sessions with their group.

In Great Dunmow, a group meets at Foakes Hall on Tuesdays at 10.30am, and another group meets at Saffron Walden County High School on Tuesdays at 8pm.

Co-Op customers support DEC Ukraine appeal

Co-op customers in the East of England - whose branches include White Street in Great Dunmow, Church Road in Stansted, The Heath in Hatfield Heath, Brook Street in Great Bardfield, and High Street in Linton - have donated more than £33,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The money is going to DEC’s group of 15 UK charities, which includes Save the Children and Oxfam, who in turn support up to 18 million people.

Free English language lessons

Participants taking English lessons at Saffron Walden County High School - Credit: supplied

In Saffron Walden, the number of people attending free English language lessons has grown substantially.

Volunteers realised that many of the new arrivals speak limited English so have organised a pop-up English school.

Saffron Walden County High School has provided the classroom and the classes are taught by volunteers.

The lively group meets three times a week to learn the essentials of English.

Saffron Walden Rotary Club and Saffron Walden Round Table have donated funds for books.

New arrivals can join the class, which runs between 6pm and 7pm every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at SWCHS.

Free support group

Ukrainians who have arrived - and their children aged five to 11 - are invited to join a free support group where participants play games and make new friends.

The group meets at the Sixth Form Common Room, Saffron Walden County High School, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden on Tuesdays from 4pm to 5pm.

See the Facebook group Saffron Walden Stands with Ukraine.

Collection in June

Rotary in Saffron Walden is holding another collection for donated items on Sunday, June 26 at The Common car park, Saffron Walden, from 10am until 1pm.

Items needed include food, bedding, toiletries, cleaning materials and toys.

Rotary has teamed up with Felsted-based charity UK-Aid, which continues to convoy items to the Ukraine border to support women and children who have fled over the Moldovan border at Palanca, Tudora and Otaci.

As well as items, UK-Aid is appealing for cash donations.

A full list including bank transfer details is on the UK-Aid website www.uk-aid.org





If you are doing something to support the people of Ukraine please get in touch.





