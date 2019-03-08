Advanced search

Speedway starlet Sam Norris set to be transferred to Addenbrooke's as recovery continues

PUBLISHED: 08:05 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:05 26 June 2019

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris.

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris.

Archant

Linton teenager Sam Norris is set to be transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, as his battle to recover from a serious head injury progresses.

The 15-year-old has been in intensive care at a hospital in Glasgow since a crash during a race at the British Youth Speedway Championships on June 16 in which he suffered a serious brain injury.

The Linton Village College pupil has been under close supervision since then and is now set to be flown to Addenbrooke's to continue his recovery.

In a post on his official Facebook page updating his condition, Sam's family said: "Finally received [an] unofficial report that a scan has revealed that fibres in the brain had sustained damage [consistent] with Sam's type of head injury. This does not affect him being flown to Addenbrooke's but it does affect his long term rehabilitation.

"Also much to Sam's comfort the neck brace has been removed, with Sam even helping the consultant to get it off, bless him. So now we await the green light on being flown back to Addenbrooke's, will let you know when. Thank you for your continued concern and support."

Tributes from fellow youth riders and Speedway professionals have poured in for the youngster since the incident, which took place as Sam was riding in the 250cc section of the championships.

On June 21 at Ashfield Stadium, in Glasgow, where the incident happened, a collection was held for Sam, with £3,735 raised, a total which is set to be topped up to £5,000 by the Facenna family, owners of Glasgow Tigers Speedway club.

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding page set up to support Sam has raised more than £8,500 in a fortnight. The page had a target of £3,000 to cover the costs of travel and accommodation for Sam's family.

To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sam-norris.

