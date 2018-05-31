American money buys PPE for British air ambulance crews

Relief grant from American charity helps air ambulances across the UK

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) is to receive nearly £10,000 of personal protection equipment including suits, goggles and masks through an emergency Covid-19 grant from Lions Clubs International Foundation in the USA.

Lions Clubs in the UK are distributing £160,000 to air ambulances across Britain

Stuart Elms, clinical director at EHAAT said: “Our crews are working hard to care for the most seriously sick and injured patients around the clock.

“This generous grant from the Lions Clubs will help keep them safe during this difficult time.

“The lockdown has had a negative impact on our fundraising, with many events being postponed or cancelled, so we are very grateful for this grant.”

He added: “EHAAT’s critical care teams are continuing to attend road traffic accidents, cardiac arrests and medical emergencies across Essex, Hertfordshire and surrounding areas.

“The charity is making sure they are as safe as they can be while they are working, and having appropriate PPE is a vital part of that.

“We have been able to maintain our critical care service 24/7, but the charity still needs the support of the people of Essex and Hertfordshire to help us do this.

“If you can, please help us continue this vital work.”

District governor Gurcharan Manku, Lions Clubs of Central and East, said: “We know that air ambulance charities have been busier than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’ve faced considerable extra, unbudgeted day to day costs .

“At the same time, lockdown has adversely affected fundraising.

“Now, thanks to an emergency Covid-19 relief grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation in the US, Lions Clubs of the British Isles can provide immediate support for this emergency service that touches lives in all our local communities.”

Lions Clubs International is an international non-political service organisation started in 1917 in Chicago.

By January this year, it had over 46,000 clubs and more than 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries around the world.

To donate to the air ambulance, See: ehaat.org