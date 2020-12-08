Published: 7:00 AM December 8, 2020 Updated: 2:52 PM December 15, 2020

Councillor Martin Foley, chairman of Uttlesford District Council, who is undertaking a 500-mile virtual challenge. Picture: SUPPLIED - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford District Council’s chairman has reached the half-way point in his 500-mile charity challenge.

But Councillor Martin Foley said he was a bit worried during one of his rural walks, when it appeared he was being followed - by a fox.

“I thought it was a dog at first,” he said.

“I guessed it was my sausage roll interesting him. I left a bit on the tree trunk and walked away. I looked back, he’d had it. Then he disappeared.”

Cllr Foley’s virtual journey from Thaxted to Iona is raising money for the Stroke Association.

He is being supported by his daughter Nicola, his consort for the year, who is covering the same distance.

Their challenge is inspired by The Proclaimers song I’m Gonna Be (500 miles).

Cllr Foley said the challenge has not been completely straightforward.

“I’ve had blisters, lost my favourite walking stick, fell into a ditch backwards,” he said.

“The weather has also been a bit wet over the last few weeks which hasn’t been ideal, but I’m really getting into it now.”

So far, they have raised over £2,000 for the Stroke Association, a charity that provides specialist support, funds critical research and campaigns to make sure people affected by stroke get the very best care and support to rebuild their lives.

Martin added: “I am delighted with the response from local people – we’ve had donations from all corners of the district.

“We’ve still some miles to get through, and I’m hoping we can keep the momentum going and raise even more money for the charity which does such fantastic work.”

Donate via the Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cllr-martin-foley-udc.

Cheques can be made out to the ‘UDC Chair’s Charity’ and sent to the district council offices in Saffron Walden.